celebrities say goodbye to Andreas’ wife

Several celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of Patricia Kisser, wife of Sepultura guitarist, who died today at age 52. The businesswoman and producer faced colon cancer. Andreas Kisser even took time off from the band’s current tour to be close to his family in recent days.

Upon announcing the news of the death, Andreas recalled his story with his partner, with whom he began the relationship in 1990, praising Patrícia as “mother, daughter, friend and company” and her strength after the diagnosis of the tumor.

Patricia Kisser had turned 52 yesterday, July 2nd, and died the day after her birthday. See the tributes:

fat john

João Gordo was one of the first to speak out about the loss. The singer of Ratos de Porão posted an old photo of Patricia with Andreas and captioned: “every life is almost all life”. The couple had been together for 32 years.

Maria Gadu

Maria Gadú also showed her solidarity with the Kisser family. “So friendly, generous, accomplice, funny, true, great mother, powerful. May the good winds that brought you to us fly you to the most beautiful places, full of immense light that you have in abundance. I leave my affection to this family that I love and this old photo you loved,” the singer wrote.

The Paralamas do Sucesso

The profile of the band Os Paralamas do Sucesso also paid tribute to Patricia. “We are very sorry for the death of Pat Kisser, wife of our great friend Andreas Kisser, our friend and a very nice person”, says the caption of the photo that brings a heart-shaped scapular with a photo of the couple, the same used by the guitarist. to say goodbye to his wife.

Serginho Groisman

Serginho Groisman and Fernanda Molina with Patricia and Andreas Kisser Image: Playback/Instagram

A friend of Patricia and Andreas, the presenter of Altas Horas also regretted the early loss. “Pat Kisser. To the family, strength. To us, miss you. Amazing mother and present friend. Thank you for stopping by and leaving so much light. Now rest.”

Dinho Ouro Preto

Dinho Ouro Preto, lead singer of Capital Inicial, was another artist who mourned his death. “I just found out that dear Patricia Kisser is gone. I can’t put into words the size of my sadness. I am deeply sorry, what terrible news. I wish Andreas, Giulia, Yohan and Enzo courage and strength”, said the singer. , citing also the couple’s children.

Sarah Oliveira

Former MTV VJ Sarah Oliveira posted a photo of her with Andreas and Patricia. “Thanks for everything, everything, everything Pat. I love you guys,” she wrote.

Sandy

Sandy, who was one of Pat Kisser’s best friends, has not yet officially spoken out, but posted a black screen on her stories in a sign of mourning. Patricia was godmother to her and Lucas Lima’s son, Theo.