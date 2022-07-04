Celso Portiolli exposes that he will end the marriage and explains himself

Celso Portiolli jokes about marriage with his wife

Known for his daily pranks, Celso Portiolli he doesn’t even forgive his wife. To give you an idea, he recalled an initiative by the New Zealand Prime Minister who chose to call off his wedding due to the Omicron and said he tried to reproduce indoors.

“I tried to use that argument here. It went bad”, he said with amusement. Fans were amused by the presenter’s boldness in trying to cancel the wedding. But, anyone who follows the relationship between Celso Portiolli and Susana knows that in the off season they are just loves. Married for more than 23 years and parents of three children, they have already proved that they love each other very much.

In a publication, for example, Celso Portiolli posed kissing his beloved on a trip they took to watch the northern lights. “Me and my love on one of our adventures. We were young, it was love at first sight, today we have lost sight of so many things that we live together. Happy moments, sad moments, uncertain moments, but always together, from the beginning and forever. I love you Mô”, she said.

DO NOT WANT PATRICIA’S SPACE

Celso Portiolli is today one of the great names in SBT’s entertainment. After reaching the top echelon of presenters at the station, much is said about him in the place of none other than Silvio Santos.

As is known, the biggest program of the SBT is the Silvio Santos Program. Currently presented by Patrícia Abravanel, the attraction still does not have an exact successor and with that, the public dreams of Celso Portiolli in charge. But, he rejected this vacancy outright. In an interview with TV Pop earlier this year, he said that the vacancy belongs to Patricia.

After years of secrecy, Celso Portiolli no longer hides and assumes who he is married to: “Adolescents’ passion” Celso Portiolli has a photo exposed on the floor at SBT studios and the text is published: “It was an honor” Celso Portiolli is forced to live a humiliating situation on SBT and vents about shame on TV

“I do any program they ask me to, but how was the Show do Milhão. I took a program that was his, but I did it my way. This replacement business is tough. The only person who feels comfortable on stage doing the things that Silvio does is Patricia [Abravanel]. It grows every Sunday”, explained Celso Portiolli.