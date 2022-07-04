Cheap Ibovespa, stocks for the 2nd semester and other highlights in last week’s Buy or Sell – Money Times

Investors say goodbye to a troubled month. The mere possibility of a recession hit the global markets, and not even Brazil was saved.

O Ibovespa had its worst monthly performance since March 2020 in June, recording an 11.5% drop. Despite this, there are those who see the fall as a good opportunity.

July promises to be an equally volatile month, and the search for indications on where to invest has increased in Money Times last week.

Check out these and other editorial topics buy or sell that have yielded in the last few days:

10th place – Itaú recommends: For the second semester, remove WEG (WEGE3) from the portfolio

For Itaú BBA, the role of WEG (WEGE3) is not a good option for the second half of the year, according to a report released last Sunday (26).

Find out why by clicking here.

9th place – Ibovespa: “We are long because it is very cheap”, says Verde

Luis Stuhlberger, CEO and CIO of Verde Asset Management, has been bracing for a scenario of upward inflation and interest rates for a prolonged period in Brazil, as the main candidates in the electoral race beckon for more public spending.

At the moment, around 18% of the Verde fund is allocated to Brazilian equities. “We are bought because it is very cheap”, said Luiz Parreiras, manager of Verde.

Learn more about the scenario designed by the manager for the year.

8th place – Dividends of almost 40%: 11 shares that yield more than the Selic at 13.25%

There are some stocks that continue to pay dividends above the Selic rate at 13.25%. Check the list here.

7th place – Caixa Seguridade share (CXSE3) already yields more dividends than BB Seguridade (BBAS3); worth investing?

Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3), despite having entered the stock exchange eight years after BB Seguridade (BBSE3), already yields more dividends than the insurance arm of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), according to an estimate by Itaú BBA.

Find out if it’s worth investing in the stock.

6th place – Vale’s share (VALE3) has the strength to rise another 62% and hit R$130, analysts calculate

Vale’s share (VALE3) gained momentum in recent sessions amid the rise in iron ore, which rose on the news that China will ease the lockdown.

But for Toro Investimentos, Vale has the potential to go even higher.

Understand the optimism of the brokerage with the mining company.

5th place – The role that gains from inflation and can jump 120%, according to Safra

Safra updated the investment thesis of one of the largest infrastructure companies in the country, projecting that the stock could soar 120%.

Click here to find out what the action is.

4th place – The stock with dividend yield potential of up to 70% in the 2nd semester

Bradesco BBI says it sees the possibility of a dividend yield between 60% and 70% for a share in the second half of this year.

Check which role is mentioned.

🏆 3rd place – Vale (VALE3), BB (BBAS3): The 10 favorite stocks of Itaú BBA to buy and protect yourself in the 2nd semester

Itaú BBA published its preferred shares this Monday, with some changes for the second half of the year. Click here to see the updated list.

🏆 2nd place – Why Oi (OIBR3) is now a ‘purchase’, according to Genial

Genial Investimentos changed its recommendation on Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4), from neutral to buy, after the company released its first quarter balance sheet.

Why did Oi become a purchase for the brokerage firm? Find out by clicking here.

🏆 1st place – Dividends: Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Vale (VALE3) and other Agora bets for July

For July, Ágora Investimentos followed the same indications of its dividend portfolio of last month. See the complete portfolio.

