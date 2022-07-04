Chico Xavier’s death turns 20 years old; learn more about the medium, one of the most respected leaders of spiritism in the world | Fantastic

“Each one should do the best they can. Do for others what we want them to do for us”: that’s how it is, preaching love, empathy and charity that Brazil fondly remembers Francisco Cândido Xavier – the Chico Xavier -, one of the most respected leaders of spiritism in the world, and who this week was honored for the 20th anniversary of his death.

Chico Xavier’s psychography appeared in the youth of the former altar boy, who spent only four years at school. The thousands of messages written by the medium became books: more than 450. Chico was 22 years old when he published his first publication, “Parnaso de Além-Túmulo”, with poems that would have been dictated by Olavo Bilac, Castro Alves, Augusto dos Anjos, among others. others.

To friend and biographer John Harley, more than contributing to spiritist literature, Chico Xavier broke religious barriers.

“Talking about Chico Xavier is talking about ethics, tolerance, respect for differences. It’s talking about diversity and inclusion, kindness”, he praises.

Chico had a cardiorespiratory arrest on June 30, 2002, the same date that Brazil was five-time champion in the Korea/Japan Cup. His son, Eurípedes Reis, remembers: “He always said he wanted to die on the day when the country was all happy so that his death would go unnoticed”.

The medium’s work was also immortalized in cinema. “Our Home”, a psychographed story by him, was seen by more than 4 million people. Now, the film will have a sequel and Edson Celulari plays the leader of the spiritual messengers who return on a mission to help.

“I think that Chico’s work brings much more than a religion. It’s a philosophy, a way of seeing the world. And I think we need good messages”, says the actor.

A documentary by the director of “Our Home”, filmmaker Wagner Assis, will be released later this year. He heard testimonies from 80 friends and relatives of the medium.

