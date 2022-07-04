‘Closing’ was how PM who killed sister referred to her, on social network

Accused of killing her own sister after an argument at a gas station in São Gonçalo, military police officer Rhailayne Oliveira de Mello, from the 7th BPM, had publications with Rhayna on social media. In one of the posts, from 2014, the PM calls her sister “closing”. At the time, they were approximately 22 and 14 years old, respectively.

‘Closing’ was how the PM accused of killing her sister referred to her in a publication on the networks Photo: Reproduction

In another, older publication, the PM quotes Rhayna in a Brother’s Day post. “Happy Brother Thailayne Day, Rhayna, Scarletty. I love you,” wrote the police officer. Rhillayne is the mother of a nine-year-old boy, whose birthday is Sunday, July 3rd.

The victim also leaves a child. The three-year-old boy’s godfather paid tribute to Rhayna on social media. In the publication, he says that the child was the “best gift in life” and thanked him “for every hug”. In another post — in a comment on a May post in which Rhayne says “How beautiful he is. In love with this son of mine” — Rhayna’s compadre says he can’t “stop imagining how difficult it will be” for his godson.

Rhayna’s son’s godfather made publications on social networks Photo: Reproduction

In his last publication, hours before the crime, the victim used the caption “shining in life”. In the photo, she appears smiling in a bar in Niterói. The argument between her and her sister would have started after a disagreement at a gas station in São Gonçalo, early on Saturday morning (2).

There, GloboNews showed the first images of the area isolated by the police. According to an investigation made by the TV report, the sisters began to argue when they left a party, while they were in an app car. At the post, they split up. Rhillayne later returned, armed, and fired several shots at her own sister, who died instantly.

The fire department was called around 8 am. It was up to the agent’s husband, also PM Leonardo de Paiva Barbosa, to give her a voice of arrest.

The policewoman was taken to the 73rd DP (Neves) and then forwarded to the Niterói Homicide Police Station, which is investigating the case. In the early evening, Rhaillayne was transferred to the Special Prison Battalion (BEP), at Fonseca, in Niterói. The weapon used in the crime was seized.

Rhaillayne testified at the Niterói Homicide Police Station on Saturday afternoon (02). At the scene, it was possible to hear the PM’s screams saying “I want my sister back”. Relatives of the two were at the scene, but preferred not to give interviews.