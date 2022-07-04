Co-host of the Meeting, Manoel Soares is the father of six children

Manoel Soares will take over the Meeting alongside Patrícia Poeta.

On professional rise, Manoel Soares managed to stand out in two years at the helm of the It’s from home, aired on Saturday mornings on Globe and with that it managed to be the broadcaster’s bet to be co-host of the Date beside Patricia Poet.

Next Monday (04), Manoel Soares will go live from 9:30 am Monday to Friday. Unlike the 6:50 am every Saturday, as it was in it’s from home. It will also have greater visibility being in the air daily.

The 43-year-old from Bahia faces the challenge without being dazzled by the success. “The space I conquered has much more to do with who came before me”, declared the presenter, in an interview with Splash.

“When we look at the work of Glória Maria, from the Heraldo [Pereira], Milton Gonçalves and everything that people have done, I end up in a comfortable position. I have to honor what they’ve already done. The land is paved, but there were people felling trees in a dense forest”pointed out the new presenter of the Date.

with the output of Fátima Bernardes of Date, another change will also take place in the attraction. Is that now it will be commanded in the Studios of Globe in São Paulo, with a modernized scenario and a larger technological structure.

“I am very studious, I am almost an organic sociologist. So for me it’s beautiful what’s happening because I study people. At the same time that I’m reading the audience polls, I go to the fair in Paraisópolis in the morning, I’m going to get a haircut there in Heliópolis to find out what people are feeling, if the armored cut is still active or not. I’m in this flow a lot. So for me, it’s magical. I don’t want, because of the visibility that will obviously be more and more intensified, stop going to the [rua] 25th of March, sit and talk to people, go to Praça da Sé to understand what is happening”said Manuel Soares.

CHALLENGE

For the presenter of Globebeing in São Paulo brings the possibility of experiencing all this in a broad way. “I have a relationship with São Paulo which is to live the city intensely. For me, it’s really cool sometimes to be walking around downtown São Paulo at 11:30 pm and a person who would theoretically be considered by the social stereotype as ‘bad looking’ looks at me and says: ‘Oh, nigga, I really like your work. ‘ And that to me is fantastic. I’ve experienced situations that you can’t imagine in this city”vented Soares.

“There’s one thing I always talk to my kids about,” he says. “They are neither more nor less because they are my children, and they have responsibilities and duties regardless of that context. We managed to bring them behavioral education to reduce the risk margin, and that is the main objective: not to make them hostage to pain, but to create an environment of behavior that reduces the risk margin. When you, because of the social scenario, teach your child to behave in a police approach, talk about it at home, it reduces”, said Manoel Soares who is the father of six children.

“My biggest challenge is where my kids are teaching me. I have two children who are autistic, both small. And I never stopped studying the micro movements that impact the life of a person on the autistic spectrum, and my children are teaching me that. The great thing about life is that, I teach my children from my point of view, and they give me back this pedagogical process”concluded the presenter on the challenges of living with heirs.