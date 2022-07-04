Colombia classifies Maduro’s accusations against Duque’s government as “cynical and irresponsible”

President-elect of Venezuela accuses the neighboring country of preparing plans for terrorist attacks against the Venezuelan electricity system and against personalities, political and military leaders

Iván Duque, President of Colombia



the government of Colombiaof the president Ivan Duquerejected this Sunday the “liar, cynical and irresponsible accusations” of the Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, that Colombia allegedly activates plans to affect electrical infrastructure and attack Venezuelan personalities. Colombia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke out in a statement outlining the country’s position after Maduro said that the Duque government “continues to activate plans, we have the information in hand, to terrorist attacks against the Venezuelan electrical system, terrorist attacks against political and military personalities and leaders gives Venezuela“.

“As usual, once again the dictator Maduro throws smokescreens accusing the government of Colombia of alleged actions against Venezuela, a country that we Colombians and our government deeply respect and love. These accusations are baseless,” the statement reads. Maduro has in the past accused President Iván Duque of being behind the attacks that were allegedly carried out against Venezuela’s refineries and electricity system. The Colombian Foreign Ministry’s document adds that the Venezuelan president’s objective is “to try to divert attention from the delicate political, economic, social situation and the violation of human rights in Venezuela.”

Furthermore, he adds that “this smokescreen comes out precisely today [sábado], when the world becomes aware of the presence, and possibly of the death in Venezuelan territory, of Iván Márquez”. On the matter, President Duque said that the authorities were verifying information about the alleged death in Venezuela of the main leader of the FARC dissidents, Luciano Marín Arango, alias “Iván Márquez”. According to the local press, Márquez would have died in an attack, amid the confrontation that the dissident group called “Segunda Marquetalia” has with criminal groups for the control of drug trafficking on the Colombian-Venezuela border.

