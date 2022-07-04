Comedian who went viral after an interview at Lisbon airport arrives in Recife: ‘I’m going to throw away my underwear’ | Pernambuco

The Pernambuco comedian and businessman Abdiás Melo, who went viral on social media after an interview at Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado airport, arrived in Recife after spending more than a day trying to board to Brazil, amid the chaos at Europe’s airports with the strike by workers of two airlines (see video above) .

“My people, I’m going to throw my underwear away. Oh, how good it is to be at home, for God’s sake”, he said, when he got home, in stories published on Instagram.

Abdiás Melo arrived on Sunday night (3) at the Recife/Gilberto Freyre/Guararapes International Airport, in the South Zone of Recife. He was received by fans, who follow the “trolls” and posts of the comedian on social networks.

On the plane, the Brazilian thanked the support of those who, from afar, tried to help him. On Pernambuco soil, he said that he watched three films during the flight and that the plane “rocked a lot”.

“Thank you for all the love, thank you to all the people who shared my video, the people who cared about me, who went to the airport, who tried to help me in any way. People from all over the world, thank you very much to all Brazilians who live in Portugal, who sent a message of affection. I’m very grateful, I’m very happy to get home”, he said.

When asked by the journalist of the ‘RTP’ station about his situation at Lisbon airport, Abdiás Melo said he had been “with the same underwear for 6 days”. “I can only poop at home. I’m stuck, without pooping”, he said.

The comedian himself spoke to the journalist after the live entry and also apologized to her if he had caused him embarrassment. On his social networks, Adbias had already published a video in which he complained at a window using the same phrases in a mocking tone.

According to Portuguese media, at least 65 flights had been canceled at Lisbon airport. There were also impacts in Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.