Conass Report no. 220/2022 – Published Ordinance SCTIE n. 54 on the decision not to incorporate ruxolitinib into the SUS for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis, intermediate-2 or high risk, with platelets above 100,000/mm3, ineligible for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

ORDINANCE SCTIE/MS No. 54, OF JULY 1, 2022

Decision not to incorporate, within the scope of the Unified Health System – SUS, ruxolitinib for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis, intermediate-2 or high risk, with platelets above 100,000/mm3, ineligible for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Ref.: 25000.176818/2021-66, 0027822722.

THE SECRETARY OF SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGIC HEALTH INPUTS OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, in the use of its legal attributions, and pursuant to arts. 20 and 23 of Decree No. 7,646, of December 21, 2011, resolves:

Art. 1 Do not incorporate, within the scope of the Unified Health System – SUS, ruxolitinib for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis, intermediate-2 or high risk, with platelets above 100,000/mm3, ineligible for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Art. 2 The matter may be submitted to a new evaluation process by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System – Conitec, if new facts are presented that may alter the result of the analysis carried out.

Art. 3 The Conitec recommendation report on this technology will be available at: http://conitec.gov.br/.

Art. 4 This Ordinance enters into force on the date of its publication.

SANDRA DE CASTRO BARROS