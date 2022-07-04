Corinthians broadcasts the 2012 Libertadores final this Monday on the SCCP Universe; see details

The 4th of July will be forever marked in the history of Corinthians. This Monday, Timão celebrates ten years of winning the Libertadores title and, to celebrate, will re-air the final of the competition.

The club informed through its social networks that, this Monday, July 4, 2022, at 9:30 pm, the return clash against Boca Juniors, in 2012, will be repeated. The broadcast takes place on the Corinthians app, the SCCP Universe.

The platform was launched in April this year and aims to unify the digital experiences of Corinthians fans with different content. The app is available for download and is free – click here to download.

Ten years ago, Corinthians defeated Boca Juniors in the big decision by the score of 2 to 0 – both goals were by Emerson Sheik, at Pacaembu. Timão tries to repeat a victory against the Argentines this Tuesday, at 21:30, this time for the round of 16 of Libertadores 2022.

Corinthians and Boca Juniors drew in the first leg of the current edition of the tournament. Thus, the team that wins the duel at Bombonera, this Tuesday, remains alive in Libertadores 2022 and faces the winner of Flamengo and Tolima in the quarterfinals of the competition.

See more at: Libertadores da América and Corinthians x Boca Juniors.