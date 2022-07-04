Corinthians coach explains under what conditions the club will be able to compete for the Brazilian title

Corinthians was thrashed by Fluminense this Saturday, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. Timão had a series of absences for the match at Maracanã Stadium.

In a press conference given after the match, coach Vítor Pereira was asked if he believes that Timão can fight for the Brasileirão title. The coach stated that it will depend on what happens throughout the season off the field.

“From my point of view, many clubs with more arguments in terms of quality and quantity, if we have all the players available, we can compete. Now, if we have more than one competition, with nine players away, plus Jô who left, who there would be ten, then it’s almost a complete team. Today we don’t have the arguments and solutions needed to win”, stated Vítor Pereira.

In addition to Willian and Fagner, Corinthians had eight other absences to face the Rio de Janeiro team. Are they: Du Queiroz (contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh), Gil (injury to the back of the thigh), Gustavo Silva (tendinitis), Maycon (grade 3 right thigh injury), Rafael Ramos (discomfort in the back of the left thigh), Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Ruan Oliveira (knee ligament rupture) and Ron (suspended).

Casualties are also a concern for other competitions. This Tuesday, for example, Timão has a very important duel in Libertadores. The Parque São Jorge team visits Boca Juniors, at 21:30, for the round of 16 of the competition. Whoever wins advances to the quarterfinals.

In time: the defeat to Fluminense and the other results on Saturday, left Corinthians in fourth place in the Brazilian Championship. Now, Timão closes the G4 and has no chance of being overtaken with the results of the rest of the round. Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG overtook Timão in the table.

