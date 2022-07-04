Corinthians directs the stay of Giovane, who must travel for decision at Bombonera

The striker Giovane forwarded his stay at Corinthians. After being a starter against Fluminense, at Maracanã, on Saturday, the player saw the negotiations for his continuity advance – the parties hope to seal the issue this week. He is on loan from Capivariano until July 13.

The current contract between the parties foresees that the club will have to pay R$ 3 million for 60% of the rights of the young player. Timão’s objective was to reduce and split this amount, compromising less the club’s financial flow.

The negotiations were carried out in such a way that Giovane, according to the My Helm, should travel with the rest of the squad to Argentina on Monday. The team defines in Buenos Aires a spot in the quarterfinals of Libertadores de América, against Boca Juniors, at Bombonera, on Tuesday.

It is worth remembering that, when asked about Giovane’s situation, Vítor Pereira stated that he always exposes his opinion about an athlete to the club, but who will decide the future of the player is the Corinthians board.

“I can give my technical opinion, and I always give my technical opinion to the club. But who decides (about Giovane’s situation) is the club”, concluded Vítor Pereira.

For the Corinthians professional, Giovane has five matches – three wins, one draw and one defeat. As for the U-20, there are 37 appearances and 21 goals scored. The player arrived at Timão on July 13, 2021 and belongs to Capivariano.

