Corinthians under-20 suffers from injuries and has three casualties during the Brazilian match

As if the ten casualties that the professional squad of Corinthians has in the midst of a sequence of games in the season were not enough, the club’s Under-20 also lived a complicated afternoon in this aspect. Against Fluminense, for the Brazilian of the category, three players left the field with physical problems.

The first casualty was the winger Léo Agostinho, who felt physical problems in the first half and gave way to Juninho. In the final stage, Arthur Sousa and Zé Vitor, in a space of just over ten minutes, claimed a thigh problem and also asked for a substitution.

The only one to speak to the press, since he was the individual highlight of the match, Arthur Sousa was not very worried about the physical problem. Happy with the goal scored, he planned to be back against Grêmio, on Saturday, away from home, for the fifth round of Group B of the national competition.

“Very difficult game, happy for the victory. I was happy with the opportunity to help the team with the goal. I will deal with this week and, God willing, Saturday I’ll be back”, explained the player, who scored seven goals in the last three games.

To make matters worse, coach Danilo also saw midfielder Ryan and midfielder Pedrinho feel cramps without any changes to make. The point guard, by the way, ended the game in sacrifice, acting in command of the attack and running the minimum necessary.

It is worth remembering that injuries in the top team made the U-20 lose several players in their rotation and, logically, demanded more physically from the other athletes.

