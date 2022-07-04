Coritiba vs Fortaleza live: follow in Real Time – Play

O Strength visit the coritiba this Sunday (3), for the 15th round of the 2022 Brazilian Serie A. The game takes place at the Couto Pereira stadium, in Curitiba/PR, and was delayed due to a power outage. The match has decision weight for the Ceará team, in a very worrying situation in the classification table. The Tricolor lineup has news.
THE GAME
1ST HALF
0 – 15 min: Coritiba started much more connected and opened the scoring after 2 minutes, after Alef Manga’s move from the attacking left. He crossed in the measure for Léo Gamalho, with his head, to open the scoring. Fortaleza took a long time to enter the game and did not create any clear goal situation. The home team is better in the first half of the game.
RANKS:
Coritiba: Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castan and Diego Porfírio; Willian Farias, Val and Fabricio Daniel; Warley, Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho. Coach: Gustavo Morínigo.
Strength: Marcelo Boeck; Habraam, Benevenuto and Titi; Vitor Ricardo, Ronald, Zé Welison, Matheus Vargas and Juninho Capixaba; Romarinho and Moses. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.
CORITIBA x FORTALEZA | DATASHEET
- Brazilian Championship – Serie A
- Location: Couto Pereira, in Curitiba (PR).
- Date/Time: July 3, 2022, at 6 pm.
- Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)
- Assistant 1: Guilherme Dias Camilo (Fifa)
- Assistant 2: Celso Luiz da Silva (MG)