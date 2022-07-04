Coritiba vs Fortaleza live for the Brasileirão Serie A 2022; follow broadcast

After drawing with Estudiantes in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América, Fortaleza turns all its focus to rehabilitation in the Brazilian Championship. On the night of this Sunday, 3, Leão do Pici visits Coritiba, at Estádio Couto Pereira, for the 15th round of the first division. The ball rolls from 18:00. Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Coritiba vs Fortaleza live: listen via Youtube

Coritiba vs Fortaleza live: listen via Facebook

Coritiba and Fortaleza lineups

coritiba

4-4-2: Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castan and Diego Porfírio; Willian Farias, Val, Fabricio Daniel, Warley; Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho. Tech: Gustavo Morínigo.

Strength

3-5-2: Marcelo Boeck; Habraam, Benevenuto and Titi; Ronald, Zé Welison, Matheus Vargas, Vitor Ricardo and Juninho Capixaba; Romarinho and Moses. Tech: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

How Coritiba and Fortaleza arrive for the game

Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will have important casualties in the team against Coritiba. Tinga and Robson are handed over to the medical department, while Ceballos and Valentín Depietri tested positive for Covid-19 during the week. Landázuri is doubtful. On the other hand, Tricolor can count on the return of Hercules, who was in transition and was already training with the group of players.

With the absences of defenders Tinga, Landázuri (if confirmed) and Ceballos, Fortaleza has only Habraão available for the sector. The youngster debuted as a professional against Ceará, in the Copa do Brasil, and may receive an opportunity again this Sunday.

Coritiba will also face Fortaleza lacking important pieces. Left-back Guilherme Biro and striker Igor Paixão, the team’s highlight in the competition, are suspended due to the accumulation of cards. In addition to them, midfielder Andrey injured his knee and has no return forecast.

