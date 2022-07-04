Cruzeiro agrees contract time and is close to announcing Bruno Rodrigues

photo: AFP PHOTO Bruno Rodrigues, close to a deal with Cruzeiro, in action for Famalicão, from Portugal Bruno Rodrigues is getting closer and closer to Cruzeiro. As found out the supersportsthere is already an agreement for the 25-year-old striker, who has economic rights linked to Tombense and was last in Famalicão-POR, to sign a contract until December 2023 with Raposa.

The expectation of the parties involved in the negotiation is that Bruno arrives in Belo Horizonte as early as this Tuesday (5th) to undergo medical examinations and sign the bond – the air ticket, however, is not yet confirmed. Although he can only debut after July 18, when the Brazilian football registration window opens, the player would already start training with the group commanded by coach Paulo Pezzolano at Toca da Raposa II.

Born in Ceará-Mirim, Rio Grande do Norte, Bruno Rodrigues has been on vacation with his family since mid-May, when the season in Europe ended. The celestial interest in the player was initially disclosed by journalist Samuel Venâncio.

In 2021 and 2022, Bruno played 40 games for Famalicão. He scored eight goals and provided four assists. The season just wasn’t better than 2020, when the striker took the field 47 times for Ponte Preta, scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists.

In 2021, he also wore the São Paulo shirt in the first half, but he did not receive many opportunities under coach Crespo – there were seven games and no goal. Bruno was formed in the basic categories of Athletico-PR. He also passed through Joiville, in 2017, and Paraná, in 2019.

In Pezzolano’s tactical scheme, if he actually hits with Cruzeiro, Bruno should act as a winger on the left side. It was this role that the striker played in recent seasons. He will face direct competition from Jajá, Luvannor, Vitor Leque and Waguininho.