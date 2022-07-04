Cruzeiro discloses related against Ituano with news in the attack; see probable lineup | cruise

Breno has already been used by Pezzolano in Serie B. The boy entered the final match against Ponte Preta. Jhosefer also had his opportunity in the professional team, he entered the match against Brusque and played almost full time.

Defender Zé Ivaldo was listed. The player felt a muscle discomfort in the thigh in the game against Vila Nova and had to be substituted. But, in the activities that Sunday, Zé trained normally and is available to Pezzolano. The trio of defenders should be the same again with the return of Brock, who was spared in the last match.

Who remains out is forward Rafa Silva, who was out of the last two games due to foot discomfort. There is no injury, but he hasn’t trained with the group in a week. Midfielder João Paulo, striker Jajá and goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão are still in the medical department.

The midfielder Neto Moura is suspended for the third yellow card and also cannot play in this match. With the absence, Pezzolano can opt for Felipe Machado or Adriano.

Cruzeiro is in the lead of Serie B with 37 points, seven more than Vasco (second place) and 16 more than Sport (fifth place). The rest of the 15th round games will be played until Sunday.