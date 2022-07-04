Cursed, Maurício Souza regrets Vasco’s draw with Sport | vasco

Vasco did not change his position in Serie B 2022 after the 0-0 draw with Sport this Sunday, at Maracanã. It continues as second place, now with 31 points, but the result undeniably disappointed the 60 thousand present. Coach Maurício Souza commented on the match.

– Dealing is easy, the problem is that we leave with a feeling of frustration of not being able to give joy to the crowd. She came, did her part, filled the stadium and encouraged during the 90 minutes. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to transform the good game we played in most of it into goals. That’s what we take naturally.

– We hope that in the next home game she will come back to support us because she has been fundamental in the campaign. We know how difficult the competition is and that this can happen every time the result doesn’t happen.

Why did you choose Riquelme over Gabriel Pec?

– Riquelme has a very strong offensive vocation. We chose to have Riquelme to continue with a left foot there. Erick’s entry might have had to change Figueiredo’s leg to the left side. We believed that Riquelme, through an individual move, could make a double since Edimar wasn’t going so much. Player who has momentum, who goes in. He’s a lighter player in a grueling game. It was just a chance to understand that Riquelme could give depth from the left side.

“Frustration at Maracanã”, summarizes João Almirante | The Voice of the Crowd

– What we programmed happened. The first half we played, in my opinion, was very good. We managed to get involved. Our quality of possession pushed Sport back. The impression that Sport came to defend itself is largely due to the quality we had in the first half, of exchanging good passes, of changing lanes, of varying the way of attacking from the inside or outside.

– About the changes, I think that the most conservative change was that of Riquelme. We took out Yuri, a defensive midfielder, brought Andrey back and put Juninho, who has more attacking vocation, as midfielder.

– Palacios was already very exhausted and we made a trade for a midfielder, which is Bruno. We imagined for Riquelme a depth on the left side, but the game was already very transitory. And it really didn’t favor Riquelme.

– The games are extremely balanced. We had a 0-0 in Grêmio and Bahia. We had 0-0 between Tombense and Ponte. We have to go to the maximum level of concentration. Each game is a final, it’s a war, and we have to go in extremely mobilized. Everyone knows it’s difficult to play in Criciúma, but Vasco has a very strong team mentally to face any challenge.

– This Serie B is characterized by equality, you don’t see elastic scores. We’re going to find a toughness, but we’re going to be confident that we can make the three points. The most important thing is to keep Vasco in the access zone.

Did the baby’s absence get in the way?

– Nenê is without a doubt a different player, who has great quality and is a leader on the field. He has respect from our team and imposes respect on the opposing team. When not playing, it will always be an important absence, but I think that Palacios, while holding on, played the role well.

– He managed to connect the midfield well with the attack, supported, hit several set pieces and pressed as we wanted. We will feel Nenê’s absence, but I’m happy that Palacios is ready to take on this responsibility.

Absences of Edimar and Pec against Criciúma. And level of performances of the two

– Regarding the exchanges, let’s take a look, but at first we have Riquelme, who is a lateral. Regarding the winger, we have some possibilities, and the training will tell which player will replace Pec.

– I think Edimar played a very safe game, he’s a full-back with great defensive capacity. Our strategy was to put pressure on Sport all the time, not to let them fall behind. We managed that in the first half, in the second a little less because Sport opted for the direct game. Our pressure was no longer so important because the connection was direct.

– Pec tried, dueled, won good duels, he was not happy in the submissions. At the beginning of the game, he had a shot where the ball escaped, and it was a good chance, but I think the two played well.

– When we think of the first substitution, of Juninho in Yuri, the idea is to push the team forward, let Andrey leave and bring Juninho closer. I didn’t see the team poorly at that moment to start trading.

– I saw my team balanced with difficulty to reach the final third, but with Raniel disturbing the defense too much. The Sport’s defense is very secure and, if I’m not mistaken, the least leaked in the competition.

– Then Danilo felt cramps. We opted for Getúlio instead of Raniel, who was letting a little fall. I don’t believe the replacements were late.

– Undoubtedly the most important people to answer are the players. If Pec said that the lawn was not in ideal conditions, who am I to say otherwise. I’ve seen Maracanã in worse states. I think I was ready to play the game, but without a doubt, the Maracanã lawn is a long story. I take Pec’s opinion. From where I was standing, I didn’t feel the lawn getting in the way as much.

