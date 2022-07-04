Custom transvestite doll moves owner: ‘childhood dream come true in adulthood’ | Diversity

A transvestite doll made to order in São Paulo left the owner and several of her followers thrilled to be presented in a video on a social network. That’s because Bárbara Iara Hugo, 34, recalled her childhood when she played “hidden and full of fear”, to now finally see herself represented in a real doll.

Black trans woman, Barbara spoke to g1 after publishing the video.

“I remember that from a very young age, when I was 4 or 5 years old, I would go to a cousin’s house (…) and play with her in girl’s games. The point is that, for me, it was impossible to fulfill the dream of have my own Barbie. I could only fulfill that wish while I was hiding at my cousin’s house. The doll is the materialization of one of the dreams not fulfilled in childhood and that today can be fulfilled in adult life”, says the youtuber, Master’s student in education and manager of visual arts exhibitions.

1 of 2 Barbara and her custom-made transvestite doll — Photo: Personal archive Barbara and her custom-made transvestite doll — Photo: Personal archive

In the report published with the video, Bárbara says she is in love with the doll and describes it as a “dream-conquest”. The publication received praise and emotional responses.

The relationship with the mermaid figure dates back to childhood and was incorporated by Bárbara in her transition, when she chose Iara as her second name – referring to the mermaid of Brazilian folklore.

“I took swimming lessons from a very young age, and I remember that every time I got into the pool I imagined myself like Ariel, from Disney. And it was this Ariel, with amazing and beautiful hair, with a wonderful tail, who danced and was free at sea, but who longed for the unattainable”, he recalls.

She now sees that she can be an inspiration to other people who had or have a childhood with similar experiences to hers. “The movie myth (‘The Little Mermaid’) tries to think of this being who wants to be something else that he is not. it’s not. When in fact the great happiness is in being exactly what you are and being able to conquer what you couldn’t, what you were forbidden to do before”, says Bárbara.

2 of 2 Bárbara Iara Hugo in a photo shoot dressed as a mermaid. On the left, with the artist Mari Kazi and the custom-made doll — Photo: André Medeiros Martins; Personal archive Bárbara Iara Hugo in a photo shoot dressed as a mermaid. On the left, with the artist Mari Kazi and the custom-made doll — Photo: André Medeiros Martins; Personal archive

The doll was made to order by the artist Mari Kazi, whom Bárbara met on the recommendation of a friend. It took 3 months to complete. “[Boneca] trans, it’s the first one I do. I work with this crochet project where I represent people, and for me it’s very gratifying to be part of these stories; I’ve done a lot for the LGBTQIA+ community. And I believe it’s the first trans ‘amigurumi’. I didn’t see any [outro] until now”, says Mari.

“Amigurumi” is the style of knitting doll, which originates from the junction of the Japanese words “ami” (knit or knitting) and “nuigurumi” (stuffed animals). The term was born in Japan in the 1980s, explains the artist, who has been developing projects with this technique for 9 years.