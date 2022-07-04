Daughter of Bruno Gagliasso and Gio Ewbank wins dream party

Daughter of Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank won a dream party.

Having a birthday is a divine blessing and being able to celebrate it makes the day even more special. Therefore, the daughter of Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank took advantage of the arrival of her 9th birthday and won a dream party.

the very cute Titi Gagliasso, who is the eldest daughter of the couple Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbankwon this weekend a luxurious party to celebrate the arrival of her 9th birthday.

In a post on social networks, the mother of Auntie made a point of sharing details of the celebration with his followers.

“And Títi’s long-awaited slumber party finally happened! And she was the one who thought of everything! She wanted all her friends sleeping at home, watching a movie and eating popcorn with cotton candy, she also wanted the character “Dolores” at the party to enjoy a lot with them”, started Gio Ewbank.

“She wanted congratulations, jokes, and after everything they had enjoyed, she thought they deserved a day care with massage, makeup and hair… and they did! Ready! Her dream party was successfully held! And mom and dad are here exhausted!”, joked the wife of Bruno Gagliasso.

On the birthday of Auntiewhich took place at the end of June, Gio Ewbank showed that she is an owl mom and made a textão to honor the heiress.

“For those who know her, it is redundant to say that Titi is a special being… Everyone knows, but not everyone knows her deeply, and I can say that it is a privilege to live and learn every day with her, a wise, generous, caring, intelligent girl. , curious, friendly, who loves to live, meet people, is always willing to help, loves family, nature and animals”, published the mother of Titi Gagliasso.