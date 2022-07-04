David Luiz, from Flamengo, is offered to Inter Milan

The defender’s contract with the Rio de Janeiro team does not have an exit clause for clubs abroad

Flamengo could suffer an important drop for the rest of the season. Defender David Luiz was offered to Inter Milan and the Italian club is studying the possibility of making an investment in the Brazilian. The news was brought by “Gazzetta dello Sport” and confirmed by GOAL.

In David Luiz’s contract there is no clause for clubs outside Brazil. That is, if the player receives an offer from outside, there is no impediment. This clause was even offered by Flamengo when trying to convince the player to sign a contract with the club.

David Luiz’s relationship with Flamengo runs until December of this year and there has still been no move for a renewal. The 35-year-old never hid his desire to return to European football before ending his career. He believes there is still wood to burn.

David Luiz arrived at Flamengo in September last year and was injured in the first game. After a period out, he returned as the team’s starter. He is now one of the leaders of the squad and very close to the younger athletes. The defender is considered a reference in the club, but his future at Ninho do Urubu is open.