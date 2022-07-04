David Luiz is offered to one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and departure from Flamengo approaches

With a good name in European football, veteran David Luiz, 35 years old, may have his days numbered wearing the colors of Flamengo. Six months after his contract ended with the giant from Rio de Janeiro, the defender may be returning to the old continent.

David Luiz arrived at Flamengo in 2021, after making a name for himself in European football. There, he played for Benfica, Chelsea, PSG and Arsenal. He returned to Brazil with the mission of being one of the great names in Flamengo’s squad, but an exit is approaching.

According to the GOAL portal, the defender was offered to Inter Milan, from Italy, who is interested in the defender and is considering making a proposal. In case of an offer, the defender will be able to leave Flamengo at zero cost, since there is a clause that releases him for free in case of a proposal from Europe.

On social media, Flamengo fans are divided over the defender’s departure. Part understands that David can still give the expected return. Another part is not satisfied with the defender’s football so far since he was hired.

Flamengo

While David Luiz can leave, Fla wait for Vidal, in Rio, to undergo exams and sign a contract. There is also advanced talk by Luis Henrique from OM.