Denmark Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Problems, Police Say | World

Investigators in the case also said that, at the moment, there are no indications of a “terrorist act”.
The 22-year-old Dane, arrested shortly after the massacre, randomly picked victimssaid Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Søren Thomassen.
Police consider the suspect’s videos that have been circulating since Sunday (3) on social media to be authentic, Thomassen said. In the images, the man appears with weapons, imitating suicide gestures or citing a treatment with a drug prescribed by a psychiatrist “that doesn’t work”.
People walk out of the Field shopping mall, after Danish police said they received reports of shootings, in Copenhagen (Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS)
The suspect’s YouTube and Instagram accounts were closed overnight, according to French news agency France Presse.
“The suspect has a psychiatric history,” Thomassen said. “There are no indications that he has accomplices,” he added.
The three victims of the shooting are a 17-year-old Danish teenager and a teenager and a 47-year-old Russian who lived in the country, according to police.
The four seriously injured are two Danes, aged 19 and 40, and two Swedes, a 50-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.
Other people suffered minor injuries in the melee after the shooting.