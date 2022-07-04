Denmark Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Problems, Police Say | World

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Denmark Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health Problems, Police Say | World 3 Views

Investigators in the case also said that, at the moment, there are no indications of a “terrorist act”.

The 22-year-old Dane, arrested shortly after the massacre, randomly picked victimssaid Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Søren Thomassen.

Police consider the suspect’s videos that have been circulating since Sunday (3) on social media to be authentic, Thomassen said. In the images, the man appears with weapons, imitating suicide gestures or citing a treatment with a drug prescribed by a psychiatrist “that doesn’t work”.

People walk out of the Field shopping mall, after Danish police said they received reports of shootings, in Copenhagen (Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS)

The suspect’s YouTube and Instagram accounts were closed overnight, according to French news agency France Presse.

“The suspect has a psychiatric history,” Thomassen said. “There are no indications that he has accomplices,” he added.

The three victims of the shooting are a 17-year-old Danish teenager and a teenager and a 47-year-old Russian who lived in the country, according to police.

The four seriously injured are two Danes, aged 19 and 40, and two Swedes, a 50-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.

“Our conclusion is that he chose victims at random,” the inspector said. “There are no indications that it was a terrorist act.”

Other people suffered minor injuries in the melee after the shooting.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Why health plans included autistics in mandatory care | Lauro Jardim

Behind the scenes and exclusive information on politics, economics, business, sport, culture – and anything …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved