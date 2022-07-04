Despite being caloric, peanut butter is an ally of weight loss

Peanut butter has been gaining more and more popularity in Brazil – especially among people who practice physical exercises, as it is a good source of energy: a tablespoon (30 g) contains about 163 calories.

When it’s wholegrain — that is, made 100% from peanuts, with no added sugar, preservatives and other ingredients — it offers a number of advantages. The food has healthy fats, proteins, minerals such as magnesium, iron and zinc, antioxidants, B vitamins and vitamin E. Therefore, it contributes to bone health, strengthens immunity and reduces the risk of heart disease, diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

Although it is very caloric, peanut butter can be a weight loss ally when consumed in moderation and within a healthy menu. By having proteins and good fats, the food prolongs satiety, making you eat less throughout the day. In addition, it is made up of oleic acid, a type of monounsaturated fat that helps in burning body fat.

Peanut butter even helps ease that sweet tooth and goes well with fruit — try it with bananas!