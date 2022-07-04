Despite the attacks, Bolsonaro government doubles advertising spending on Globo, says website

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) doubled advertising spending this year on Rede Globo. From January to June, the expenses of Palácio do Planalto with the broadcaster were 11.4 million reais, an increase of 75% compared to the same period last year, when the expense was 6.5 million. The information is from UOL.

The amount represents 41% of the total amount allocated to the purchase of advertising space on the broadcaster (27.5 million reais) in four years of mandate – considering the same period for each year of the Bolsonaro government, from January 1 to June 21.

This year is the only one in which Globo had more investments from the government than SBT and Rede TV, for example. The federal administration also changed its bet on the broadcaster, giving priority to the placement of institutional campaigns that try to impact the popularity of the president, who will run for reelection.

In 2021, the Special Secretariat for Social Communication of the Presidency had purchased space on Globo for 46 advertising inserts categorized as “public utility” and only ten for institutional materials. From January 1st to June 21st of this year, there are 72 institutional campaigns in the largest broadcaster in the country and only two, “public utility”.