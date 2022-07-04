Discover the injection that managed to eliminate breast cancer

A study of a new therapy against stage 0 breast cancer, also known as ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), was shown to be able to completely eliminate the tumors. The results were published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

Stage 0 breast cancer is characterized by the presence of abnormal precancerous cells within the milk ducts in the breast.

Treatment for this cancer often involves breast removal surgery and radiation therapies for these very early cancers, and in some cases, chemotherapy or hormone therapies are also used.

study with mice

The preclinical phase experiment was done with mice that were injected with an immunotoxin targeted into the mammary ducts through nipple openings.

“In our research, we proposed an alternative treatment where injecting the drug immunotoxin through the duct could result in clearing the DCIS,” explained study lead author Saraswati Sukumar, a professor of oncology and pathology at Johns Hopkins.

“To our great surprise, the drugs killed all the lesions present in that breast duct. I had never seen such dramatic results in my life,” she stated.

Credit: Fotografixx/istockMouse experiment provides strong preclinical basis for conducting human trials

During their investigations, the researchers first evaluated the cell killing effects of HB21(Fv)-PE40, a targeted immunotoxin, on four cell lines of different molecular subtypes of breast cancer.

This toxin consists of HB21, a monoclonal antibody (a protein that can bind to a specific target — in this case, the human transferrin receptor (TRF), a carrier protein found in breast cancer).

HB21 was fused to PE40, a fragment of a bacterial toxin that disrupts the production of proteins in cells and leads to cell death.

According to the authors, the tumors disappeared within two weeks after completion of two of the three treatments, and no recurrence was detected by imaging even after 61 days.

Although the experiment was done in mice, the authors say the result could provide a strong basis for carrying out feasibility and safety trials in humans.