the monumental Capital in the 21st Century in Thomas Piketty (2013) offered one of the most comprehensive and enlightening studies of the capitalist economy since Karl Marx published The capital original, 150 years ago. Despite some seven hundred pages of erudite and often dense analysis, The capital Piketty’s was a huge success – selling over 2.5 million copies worldwide. The book appeared at a crucial time. Economic discontent had been brewing since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, and many blamed economic elites and their government allies for pushing the world banking system (and the well-being of tens of millions of people) into the abyss. In 2011, Occupy Wall Street gave focus and movement to this fury, facilitated the emergence of political leaders like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and generated a hunger for understanding about the mechanisms of capitalism capable of producing deep economic inequalities and injustices. Piketty’s tome provided the insight into the inner workings of capitalism that many people were so urgently seeking.

Capital in the 21st century focused most of its attention on the advanced industrialized world of Western Europe and the United States. The even longer sequel to Piketty, Capital and Ideology (2019), deepened this original analysis and expanded its scope to include much of the rest of the world, with a particular focus on how slavery and colonialism contributed to the triumph of the capitalist West. Piketty’s latest work, A Brief History of Equality, neatly summarizes the findings of its previous two volumes in a “mere” 250 pages of text. Readers will find this work appealing for its brevity. But A Brief History of Equality it is also a very different type of book from the first two.

Although not quite a manifesto, A Brief History of Equality offers a well-founded argument for why we should be optimistic about human progress, which Piketty defines as “the movement towards equality”. In the last two hundred years, he notes, life expectancy has increased from 26 to 72 years. “Today,” he adds, “humanity is in better health than ever and also has more access to education and culture than ever before.” Piketty is aware of disparities in the well-being of individuals both in advanced industrial societies and between the Global North and South. But his reading of 20th-century history allows him to think that these 21st-century inequalities can be reduced, in part because “the march to equality in all its forms” is irrepressible, in part because past generations of reformers have paved the way. which still sheds light on the way forward.

Piketty focuses in particular on the governmental revolution that liberal and leftist forces ushered in between 1910 and 1980 in the industrialized West. Over those decades, he writes, Western societies have built robust welfare states, invested heavily in education and other public goods, and greatly reduced the economic inequality – and thus the gap in life chances – between rich and poor. Piketty calls this transformation the “anthropological revolution”; for him, it represents a social-democratic triumph. Taxes were the key instrument of the revolution. In one country after another, total tax revenues exploded, from less than 10% of national income in 1910 to somewhere between 30 and 40% in the mid-century decades. These tax regimes were highly progressive and redistributive, with the United States (surprisingly) leading the way, imposing an average maximum tax rate of 81% on the richest between 1932 and 1980.

766E3C01-53A8-483E-9B06-CCE0C7108013 iketty presents in A Brief History of Equality one of the most comprehensive and comprehensive social democratic programs available anywhere. His proposals include public funding of elections, transnational assemblies to complement national legislatures, a global tax E0EAB005-9061-4B3D-86B9-AEB61693E313

The triumph of social democracy in the 20th century West imbued Piketty with confidence that humanity can transition to a new stage of equality. A committed and lucid socialist thinker, Piketty presents in A Brief History of Equality one of the most comprehensive and comprehensive social democratic programs available anywhere. His proposals include public funding of elections, transnational assemblies to complement national legislatures, a 2% global tax on all individual wealth exceeding €10 million (about US$10.4 million), worker involvement in the management of big business (to promote “participatory socialism”) and the review of global treaties to ensure that the international circulation of capital facilitates, rather than hinders, the pursuit of key goals such as reducing greenhouse gases and mitigating inequality economy between the Global North and South.

Piketty knows that implementing any of his proposals will not be easy. But his reading of politics in the 20th century West gives him reason to be hopeful. At that time, he argues, progressive movements — women demanding the vote, workers fighting for labor rights, social democratic parties vying for victory at the polls, minorities fighting for civil rights — triggered a vast political transformation. Protest movements of this kind, properly tailored to the needs of 21st century citizens, can achieve similar results.

To defend the effectiveness of progressive politics, however, Piketty ignores a somewhat bleak view offered in his Capital in the 21st Century. In that work, Piketty argued that the social-democratic triumph of the 20th century did not arise solely from the work of progressive movements. Equally important – and perhaps even more so – was the destructive force of two world wars. “It was the chaos of war,” wrote Piketty, “that reduced inequality in the twentieth century (…). It was war, not democratic or economic rationality, that erased the past and allowed society to start anew, from scratch.”

The First and the second world wars to which Piketty refers killed nearly 100 million people, destroyed production facilities, stripped European powers of their income-generating colonies, and everywhere destabilized both the fortunes and thinking of economic elites. The catastrophe of the war, Piketty argued in his 2013 paper, gave social democracy a chance to triumph in the West.

Hence the key question for Piketty’s 2022 book: can a reduction in inequality on the same scale that occurred in the 20th century West be achieved in the 21st century without another major war? Or a much more destructive pandemic than the one we are experiencing? Or a climate catastrophe? Piketty certainly wants to answer yes. He drew up an intelligent plan, thoughtful and motivated by admirable political convictions. But such a plan, as Piketty himself showed in Capital in the 21st Century, perhaps not enough, even when supported by a phalanx of progressive movements. The vast and cruel destruction of life and property, Piketty once wrote, was the prelude to the social-democratic triumph of the 20th century. 21.

Gary Gerstle is professor emeritus of American history at Cambridge University and author, most recently, of The Rise and Fall of the Neoliberal Order: America and the World in the Free Market Era. / TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU

