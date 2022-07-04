Do you have depression? Check out 6 habits you should avoid

Depression is a psychological disorder characterized by sadness, apathy and disinterest. It can be episodic – when it is triggered by a specific situation – or chronic, when it recurs at different times in life.
According to psychiatrist Leonardo Rodrigues da Cruz, from the Instituto Meraki Saúde Mental, research shows that half of the patients who went through an episode of depression will face the condition again in the next five years. To avoid repetition, it is necessary to seek specialized help.
“Lack of adequate treatment predisposes to a worse outcome, and studies show that up to 70% of people are not treated properly. When the treatment is done early, the results are better, providing more time free of symptoms and reducing the chance of new events”, explains Rodrigues da Cruz.
When controlling depression, in addition to the treatment indicated by specialists, it is important to adopt good lifestyle habits. “Psychotherapy, physical activity, sleep hygiene, healthy eating and a good support network are important to avoid triggers”, comments the psychiatrist.
Here are 6 habits to avoid if you have depression:
1. Bad sleep
Sleeping well is a necessary habit to maintain mental health. Some studies suggest that people with insomnia are up to ten times more likely to have depression.
If you’re having trouble sleeping, try to exercise every day, limit caffeine consumption in the afternoon and use screens around bedtime.
2. Continuous stress
Stress is the body’s response to situations of fear and threat and causes an increased production of the hormones cortisol and adrenaline.
You cannot exclude stress from life, as it is caused by factors that cannot be controlled. But, the feeling can be managed. Self-knowledge, meditation techniques and physical exercises help to better deal with stressful situations.
3. Sedentary lifestyle
Adding regular physical activity to your routine is one of the best strategies against depression. When exercising, the body releases endorphins – chemicals that reduce pain and improve mood.
4. Alcohol consumption
Alcohol can worsen depressive symptoms due to its effects on the central nervous system.
Drinking makes the patient less likely to follow treatment for depression. It also makes you more likely to have problems at home or at work.
Drinking can also intensify drowsiness caused by antidepressants or disrupt the medication’s intended effects.
5. Pass on negative matters
It is very important to have a network of trusted people with whom you can talk about various aspects of life. However, for people who are in a moment of fragility, it may not be appropriate to go over negative matters.
If you are not feeling well, try to be with people who cheer you up and awaken positive feelings.
6. Not admitting depression
Depression can be treated, but the biggest barrier to it is denial. If you are feeling depressed, seek help.
In general, for mild cases, psychotherapy is usually the first choice, while for moderate and severe cases, the association with antidepressants is the most indicated conduct. “When the treatment is done early, the results are much better, providing more time free of symptoms and reducing the chance of new events”, points out Rodrigues da Cruz.