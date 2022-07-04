Do you have depression? Check out 6 habits you should avoid

Depression is a psychological disorder characterized by sadness, apathy and disinterest. It can be episodic – when it is triggered by a specific situation – or chronic, when it recurs at different times in life.

According to psychiatrist Leonardo Rodrigues da Cruz, from the Instituto Meraki Saúde Mental, research shows that half of the patients who went through an episode of depression will face the condition again in the next five years. To avoid repetition, it is necessary to seek specialized help.

“Lack of adequate treatment predisposes to a worse outcome, and studies show that up to 70% of people are not treated properly. When the treatment is done early, the results are better, providing more time free of symptoms and reducing the chance of new events”, explains Rodrigues da Cruz.

When controlling depression, in addition to the treatment indicated by specialists, it is important to adopt good lifestyle habits. “Psychotherapy, physical activity, sleep hygiene, healthy eating and a good support network are important to avoid triggers”, comments the psychiatrist.

Here are 6 habits to avoid if you have depression:

1. Bad sleep

Sleeping well is a necessary habit to maintain mental health. Some studies suggest that people with insomnia are up to ten times more likely to have depression.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, try to exercise every day, limit caffeine consumption in the afternoon and use screens around bedtime.

2. Continuous stress

Stress is the body’s response to situations of fear and threat and causes an increased production of the hormones cortisol and adrenaline.

You cannot exclude stress from life, as it is caused by factors that cannot be controlled. But, the feeling can be managed. Self-knowledge, meditation techniques and physical exercises help to better deal with stressful situations.

3. Sedentary lifestyle

Adding regular physical activity to your routine is one of the best strategies against depression. When exercising, the body releases endorphins – chemicals that reduce pain and improve mood.

Colorful illustration of human head with puzzle pieces in Metropolis blue***mental-health-drawing

Recognizing difficulties and seeking expert help are the best ways to deal with times when the stress load is high.Getty Images

Black woman sitting on bed cries while looking out the window - Metropolis***photo-woman-cry-sitting-on-bed

But how do you know when to seek help? The quality of mental health is determined by how we deal with feelingsGetty Images

Couple smile hugging on sofa. The woman has her eyes closed - Metropolis***photo-couple-embracing-smiling

Mentally healthy people are able to deal in a balanced way with conflicts, disturbances, traumas or important transitions in different life cycles. However, some signs can indicate when mental health is not good.Getty Images

Elderly woman shares bed with man. She's lying on her side and can't sleep - Metropolis***photo-elderly-with-insomnia

Insomnia: if there is no quality sleep, it is impossible to recover the energy needed to move on to a new day. Sleep disorders are one of the main factors that affect people’s mental health.Getty Images

Man looks stressed with hand on face. He wears a blue metropolis shirt***photo-man-stressed

Stress: if irritation is recurrent and leads us to have increased reactions to small events, the red light should be triggered. If stress is accompanied by trouble sleeping, it’s time to seek help.Getty Images

Elderly people lie side by side on the lawn and laugh***photo-elderly-giggles

Sudden changes in mood: mood depends on different situations, however, if the inconstancy is persistent it can be a signal from the body that something is not right and a change in habits may be necessary.Getty Images

Puzzle pieces assemble drawing of a brain-Metropolis***brain-puzzle picture

Memory lapses: if the person begins to notice that their memory is failing in everyday life with very simple things, it is likely that they are experiencing an episode of mental exhaustion.Getty Images

Woman tries to reach candy at the bottom of the fridge - Metropolis***photo-woman-want-to-eat-candy-from-refrigerator

Change in appetite: in food, the person who eats much more than he should use food as an outlet to relieve anxiety. Others completely lose their appetite.Getty Images

Woman moves her hair while admiring her shadow on the wall - Metropolis***photo-woman-with-self-esteem-admires-shadow

Low self-esteem: another warning sign is the feeling of incapacity, powerlessness and fragility. In this case, it is common for the person to feel less important and think that no one cares about them.Getty Images

Man cleans his dirty hands with a piece of paper. He wears a blue Metropolis shirt***photo-man-with-dirty-hands

Neglect with hygiene: one of the characteristics of depression is the loss of the will to take care of oneself. The person usually has compromised body hygiene and loses vanityGetty Images

Woman sits on the floor with her legs tucked in. She is near a door and looks at the ceiling-Metropolis***photo-woman-isolated-and-sad

Continuous feeling of sadness: unlike sadness, depression is an internal phenomenon, which does not need an event. The person becomes apathetic and does not feel like doing anythingGetty Images

Woman talks to psychologist in office. The specialist has her back to Metropolis***photo-woman-in-consultation-with-psychologist

To receive a diagnosis and start appropriate treatment, it is very important to consult a psychiatrist or psychologist. As soon as you notice that you don’t feel as well as you used to, look for a professional to help you find the causes of your discomfort.Getty Images

4. Alcohol consumption

Alcohol can worsen depressive symptoms due to its effects on the central nervous system.

Drinking makes the patient less likely to follow treatment for depression. It also makes you more likely to have problems at home or at work.

Drinking can also intensify drowsiness caused by antidepressants or disrupt the medication’s intended effects.

5. Pass on negative matters

It is very important to have a network of trusted people with whom you can talk about various aspects of life. However, for people who are in a moment of fragility, it may not be appropriate to go over negative matters.

If you are not feeling well, try to be with people who cheer you up and awaken positive feelings.

6. Not admitting depression

Depression can be treated, but the biggest barrier to it is denial. If you are feeling depressed, seek help.

In general, for mild cases, psychotherapy is usually the first choice, while for moderate and severe cases, the association with antidepressants is the most indicated conduct. “When the treatment is done early, the results are much better, providing more time free of symptoms and reducing the chance of new events”, points out Rodrigues da Cruz.

