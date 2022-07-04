Dom Cláudio Hummes dies at 87

Cardinal Dom Cláudio Hummes, Archbishop Emeritus of São Paulo, died today at the age of 87 in São Paulo. The information was confirmed in a note by the Archdiocese of São Paulo.

According to the entity, the religious died after “a prolonged illness, which he endured with patience and faith in God”. In March of this year, he resigned from the presidency of Ceama (Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon) due to the worsening of lung cancer.

Born in Montenegro (RS), Dom Cláudio was archbishop of Fortaleza and São Paulo. From 2006 to 2011, he worked alongside Pope Benedict 16 as prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy. Linked to environmental issues, he was president of Ceama and the Episcopal Commission for the Amazon of the CNBB (National Conference of Bishops of Brazil).

The Archbishop of São Paulo, Archbishop Odilo Scherer, asked the faithful to give thanks for the life of Cardinal Hummes in prayer. The body will be veiled today at the Sé Cathedral, at a time to be announced.

Dom Cláudio inspired the name of Pope Francis

In 2013, Pope Francis told journalists that he chose the name of Saint Francis of Assisi after being reminded by Dom Cláudio, who was by his side at the time of the election, that it was necessary to remember the poor.

“I had by my side Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, the Archbishop Emeritus of São Paulo and also Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for the Clergy: a great friend, a great friend! me,” Francis said.

When the votes reached two-thirds, there was the usual applause, because the Pope was elected. He hugged me, kissed me and said: ‘Don’t forget the poor!’ And that word stuck in my head: the poor, the poor. Soon after, associating with the poor, I thought of Francis of Assisi Pope Francis in 2013

Saint Francis of Assisi (1182-1226) is the patron saint of the humble and one of the most popular saints in the Catholic Church.

Vatican News, the official channel of the Vatican, mourned the death of Dom Cláudio in a note, highlighting the close relationship with the Pope.

“He was 87 years old and had a big heart beating for the poor. The indigenous peoples of the Amazon, like the consecrated missionaries and lay people; the thirsty and hungry people of the ‘South of the world’, like the poorly paid workers or the victims of climate change. He had them in mind all the time,” they said.

In June of last year, after Dom Cláudio received an honorary doctorate from the University of Rosario in Argentina, Pope Francis wrote to him. The pontiff thanked him for “the example he gave me during his life”, and described his friend as one of “leaders who have the courage to open paths, paths and to provoke dreams; the courage to always keep looking at the horizon on the problems and difficulties along the way”.