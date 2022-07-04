“Dorival arrived and told me”; Marinho returns to Vila Belmiro as Flamengo’s starter and projects a future at Rubro-Negro

The striker arrived at Rubro-Negro under great expectations, after standing out for Santos in 2020, when he was elected King of America, in the season in which the Club was runner-up in Libertadores.

Flamengo won an important victory for the Brasileirão, on Saturday night (2), beating Santos 2-1, in Vila Belmiro, for the 15th round of the national competition. Playing away from home, Rubro-Negro took the lead with a goal scored by Pedro, saw the home team draw, but confirmed the positive result by making use of the Lei do Ex: revealed by Peixe, Gabigol left the bench and defined the match for the Fla.

And the statements of another ex-Santista drew attention. Starting in the match, Marinho celebrated the triumph in a restrained way after the final whistle. At the end of the match, he commented on the feeling of returning to Vila for the first time after leaving Alvinegro Praiano, where he was elected King of America in 2020, when he was runner-up in Libertadores for the Club:

“Special game for everything I’ve lived here. It’s a club that I have great affection and admiration for. Santos took me to a high level, and I’m at Flamengo for everything I’ve lived here. There were many cool things. I’m very grateful to Santos , for everything he’s done in my life. I continue to admire Santos fans when they don’t play against us. It’s an honor to be able to come back here wearing Flamengo’s shirt, which is a very heavy shirt just like Santos’s. The striker added, talking about his adaptation to Flamengo and projecting a good streak with the Rubro-Negra shirt:

“To all the flamengo fans who are at home and cheering for us, we stand firm. The beginning was difficult, I know how demanding it is to wear the Flamengo shirt. I came here for the challenge, a Club used to fighting for titles and that’s what motivated me. But I know I need to show more. I’m working on it. Dorival arrived and told me ‘just keep working, you’ll have your opportunities. I know you well. It’s already given me work against, it’s good to have in favor’. I left with cramps, I said that I was feeling a little, that game rhythm is missing. The important thing was the victory, we left here stronger, and that we can fight more and more at the top of the table”, he concluded.