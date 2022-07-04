Dozens of people have been queuing since dawn at a health center in the West Zone of SP | Sao Paulo

A line of dozens of people formed in front of the Ambulatory Medical Assistance (AMA)/Basic Health Unit (UBS) Jardim São Jorge, located in the West Zone of São Paulo, on the morning of this Monday (4), even before the opening time at 7 am.

Carleuca da Silva was one of them. The elderly caregiver said she arrived at the place at 5:40 am to guarantee a place in the queue, since her husband is sick, with a lot of chest pain, and needs a guide from the health center to be able to perform a medical procedure at Hospital das clinics.

“If I can’t save his life, it’s in God’s hands because it’s difficult for the doctor”, said the girl after reporting difficulties she has had to get care and schedule exams.

“I see my husband dying in starvation and nobody does anything, nobody does anything for the life of a working citizen. This is revolting. This, for me, is abandonment”, said Carleuza.

With the beginning of the operation of the post, employees went to the queue to speed up the process of filling in the form, separating who was there to make appointments, exams or pick up medication. At around 7:30 am, Carleuca had already left the unit, with an appointment for her husband still scheduled for the morning of this Monday.

Another complaint from patients is about the lack of medicines in the AMA/UBS Jardim São Jorge pharmacy. According to community leader Cláudio Freitas, there is a lack of everything in the place, from the most basic medications.

The pharmacy opened 23 minutes late this Monday and not everyone who arrived early to guarantee an appointment got the medication they needed. “Since Friday I’ve been looking for medication that I can’t do without, and what happens is that they don’t have it. I went to UBS Paulo VI, they didn’t have it. I came here to try and they don’t have it either, and they have no idea when it arrives. “, said the nanny Gizelia Pires.

The report questioned the Municipal Health Department about the situation at AMA/UBS Jardim São Jorge and is awaiting a position.