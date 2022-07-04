“Dracena cannot do that”; Santos chooses chip one to replace Bustos, but fans disapprove on the web

Santos fans are not happy with Fabian Bustos. In the game against Flamengo, the Santos team seemed apathetic, unfocused and lost 2 x 1, even though they managed to tie in the second half. Fans protested in Vila Belmiro and also question the possible omission of President Andrés Rueda, who has taken wrong decisions.

This Monday (4), the portal UOL Esporte brought the information that Bustos is on a tightrope and Odair Hellmann, ex-Inter and Fluminense, appears as well evaluated behind the scenes of Alvinegro Praiano. Also according to the report, Peixe’s management is disappointed with the negative results and also some issues that are judged with a lack of coherence by the Argentine.

“If they decide to resign, a name that pleases is that of Odair Hellmann, free in the market after terminating with Al-Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates.”, said an excerpt from the report by UOL Esporte this Monday (4).

On social media, several Santos fans did not like the idea of ​​Odair Hellmann and believe that the captain’s philosophy does not “marry” with that of Santos, which has an offensive DNA. Odair is more of the defensive school, something similar to what Mano Menezes does at Internacional and Carille did at Santos himself..

Edu Dracena is the strongest man in Peixão football and he will be will make decisions in relation to football. The former player arrived to be the “owner” of the department, but he is also already criticized by fans, who would like to see more evolution in his work.