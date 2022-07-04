Drugovich sees Pourchaire take 7 points in England. See standings – Formula 2 News

With fourth place in race 1 at Silverstone and second place in the main race, held this Sunday (3), Théo Pourchaire managed to deduct seven points from the difference to Felipe Drugovich at the 2022 F2 World Championship. But the Brazilian has nothing to complain about, as he followed his main rival in the dispute for the title closely and, with fifth and fourth place won over the weekend, leaves England still 42 points ahead of the Frenchman from ART.

Who leaves the English round with a very positive balance is Logan Sargeant. The Carlin driver claimed pole position for the main race and won, securing 27 points. More the two conquered in the sprint race, the American reached 88 in the table and took the third place, overtaking Jehan Daruvala (Prema), who reached 80 with the seven points added this weekend.

Théo Pourchaire came ahead of Drugovich in both races in England (Photo: F2)

Liam Lawson was another who moved up a few places at the Worlds thanks to his podium in race 2 at Silverstone. The 15 points guaranteed the Carlin representative fifth place in the leaderboard, with 59 points.

Following, with the same amount of points as Lawson, are Marcus Armstrong and Jüri Vips. Jack Doohan, winner of Race 1 in England, had 12 total points and gained a place in the Worlds, appearing eighth with 57 points.

The podium in the sprint race gave Enzo Fittipladi six points, but the Brazilian hit the beam in the main race, leaving him only 11th, one place from the points zone. Once eighth, he now ranks ninth on the table with 56 — just one short of Doohan.

Dennis Hauger was the biggest loser in the English round. The Prema driver didn’t score points over the weekend and remained with the 55 won until the last round, held in Baku. With that, he dropped from fifth to tenth.

It is worth noting that from fifth place (Lawson) to 11th place (Frederik Vesti), the difference is only five points, which shows the balance in the middle field of the F2 2022 grid.

The eighth round takes place next weekend in Austria. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the 2022 F2 World Cup.

