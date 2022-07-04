Du Queiroz reinforces Corinthians at Bombonera; Willian’s situation still worries | Corinthians

Scorer of Corinthians’ goal in the 1-1 draw with Boca Juniors at Bombonera, in the first phase of Libertadores, midfielder Du Queiroz is recovered from a contracture in the posterior muscle of his left thigh and will be reinforcement for Vítor Pereira in this Tuesday’s decision. fair, in Buenos Aires, qualifying for a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The midfielder was out of the first leg, in São Paulo, because of the problem. This Monday, however, he will travel with the cast. The player must be a starter from 21:30.

Timão will have the return of Cantillo, who served a suspension in the first game, and has Renato Augusto as a doubt due to discomfort in the calf. The tendency is for the midfield to have Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Giuliano.

1 of 3 Du Queiroz celebrates Corinthians goal against Boca — Photo: Staff images / CONMEBOL Du Queiroz celebrates Corinthians’ goal against Boca — Photo: Staff images / CONMEBOL

William’s question is a little more complicated. He suffered a dislocation in his right shoulder on the first leg, at Corinthians 0 x 0 Boca Juniors, and has been treated in three periods every day, at CT Joaquim Grava and with a private physiotherapist. The player, however, still feels pain even to sleep.

It is possible that Willian travels with the delegation and does dressing room tests to see if he is fit to play. His mere presence in Buenos Aires, however, will not guarantee participation in the match.

João Victor, even negotiated with Benfica, will also travel and should be a starter. He feels pain in his ankle, but the tendency is for him to start the match playing alongside Raul Gustavo.

2 of 3 Willian begins shoulder treatment hours after Corinthians x Boca Juniors – Photo: Reproduction Willian begins shoulder treatment hours after Corinthians x Boca Juniors – Photo: Reproduction

See the list of Corinthians problems:

Maycon – right thigh adductor injury

Gil – injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh

Gustavo Silva – tendinitis

Rafael Ramos – discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh

Fagner – injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh

Du Queiroz – recovered from contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh

Renato Augusto – calf discomfort

William – right shoulder injury

João Victor – right ankle pain and possible sale to Benfica

