eggs rise more than 200% above inflation

The egg was the product that presented the highest price variation between the months of March 2020 and May 2022, with 202.13% above official inflation among 40 products surveyed for the 3rd edition of the “Study on Price Variation of Products in the Pandemic” by the Brazilian Institute of Planning and Taxation (IBPT).

Other increases were verified in: mortar (139.4%) and sugar (110.51%). The average price variation, according to the survey, was 57.5%which represents 37.6% above official inflation, which was 19.9%, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In addition to the egg other products also showed a significant difference in price variation compared to inflation, as is the case with beef (91.11%) and ethanol-alcohol fuel (liter), with 64.24%. Only two items surveyed had the price variation lower than the IPCA for the period, the notebook 10 subjects (un), with -15.43%, and the ballpoint pen (un), with -12.92%.

One possibility for this increase, according to André Braz, economist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), was the increase in egg consumptionto escape the high price of meat.

— Feed, freight and labor explain this escalation of prices — explains Braz, who adds: — The accumulated high from March 2020 to May 2022 for eggs in the IPC/FGV was 38.40%.

Methodology

The IBPT study was based on the price variation between March 2020 and May 2022, comparing with official inflation, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), calculated and published by the IBGE, which was in 19.9% ​​in the period from April 2020 to May 2022.

To obtain the value of the products, the institute used the database of the Citizen app and online product sales sites. Citizen is an application developed by the IBPT to assist in spending control and tax awareness.

Through the app, which is free and is available for Android and IOS, it is possible to scan invoices and analyze the volume of purchases, in addition, after six months of constant use, the application identifies user inflation.