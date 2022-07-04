Electric cars do up to 60 km/l; see list of the most economical

There are cars that can run more than 60 km/l of fuel. That’s if they are 100% electric. This is what the 2022 table of the Inmetro’s Brazilian Labeling Program (PBE). Of course, the way of measuring consumption is different from those with a combustion engine. But, according to calculations made by the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Metrology, the results are very close to “real life”.

And to facilitate understanding, the Car Journal brings the list of the ten most “economical” electric vehicles in Brazil. The ranking, therefore, is led by the Chinese JAC E-JS1.

Some curiosities

Since 1984, household appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners and stoves, have undergone laboratory tests accredited by Inmetro. As well as vehicles, which receive labels affixed to the windshield. In them, there is information about classification and category, as well as grades from “A”, for the most efficient, to “E”, for the least efficient. Therefore, to accompany the evolution of products, the agency also started to regulate hybrid and electric models.

In the case of 100% electric cars, the process is different. The evaluated vehicles carry out tests on the track and measure consumption in the laboratory, following the norms of ABNT NBR 7024. However, according to Inmetro, it is necessary to compare the results with those of vehicles that use different fuels. That is, ethanol and/or gasoline and diesel. Thus, the data is converted to Joule (J). This unit, therefore, measures the amount of energy required for a given displacement.

In addition, the account considers how much the electric car consumes in kW/100 km compared to a similar combustion car. It should be noted, therefore, that the ranking of the most economical trams in the country is based on average consumption in cities. Unlike combustion engine models, this is the best scenario for electric powered ones. After all, the more an electric vehicle decelerates, for example, the more energy it recovers while driving. Check the list:

1) JAC E-JS1

JAC/Disclosure

Consumption in the city: 60.3 km/l – On-road consumption: 52.9 km/l

Energy consumption: 0.36 MJ/km

The subcompact priced at R$ 159,900 is made in China by Si Hao, a company formed by the merger of JAC Motors and Volkswagen. It has an engine with power equivalent to 61 hp and torque of 15.3 mkgf. According to the manufacturer, its batteries are cobalt-free and have a capacity of 30 kWh. As a result, the range reaches 300 km.

2) Renault Kwid E-Tech

DIOGO DE OLIVEIRA/ESTADÃO

Continue after ad

Consumption in the city: 52.7 km/l – On-road consumption: 39.6 km/l

Energy consumption: 0.44 MJ/km

O Renault Kwid E-Tech It has a suggested price in Brazil of R$ 146,990. Imported from China, it has an engine with a power of about 65 hp and a torque of 11.5 mkgf. According to the brand, the range reaches 298 km. In addition, its look is practically the same as the combustion engine version. As well as dimensions. For example, the length is 3.68 meters.

3) BMW i3

BMW/Disclosure

Consumption in the city: 47.7 km/l – On-road consumption: 39.4 km/l

Energy consumption: 0.47 MJ/km

For BRL 340,950, German BMW i3 has autonomy to run 333 km between recharges. Its 100% electric motor generates the equivalent of 170 hp of power and 25.5 mkgf of torque.

4) Fiat 500e

Fiat/Disclosure

Consumption in the city: 47.3 km/l – On-road consumption: 40.4 km/l

Energy consumption: 0.46 MJ/km

The Italian compact, which starts at R$255,990, has an electric motor that generates 118 hp and 22.4 mkgf. O 500e, according to Fiat, has a range of up to 320 km. The battery capacity is 42 kWh.

5) JAC E-JS4

Vagner Aquino/Jornal do Carro

Consumption in the city: 46.1 km/l – On-road consumption: 40.3 km/l

Energy consumption: 0.47 MJ/km

Another JAC model on the “top ten” list is the E-JS4, whose price range is R$249,900. The only SUV in the ranking for sale in Brazil, it has a 150 hp engine and 34.7 mkgf. The batteries are lithium iron phosphate, have 55 kWh and, with that, the range is 420 km.

6) Chevrolet Bolt

Chevrolet/Disclosure

Consumption in the city: 45.3 km/l – On-road consumption: 36.3 km/l

Energy consumption: 0.50 MJ/km

Although its sales in Brazil are troubled, because of the lack of chips, the Chevrolet Bolt already appears as one of the highlights of Inmetro’s list. Its electric motor produces around 203 hp and 36.7 mkgf. The range is up to 416 km. The price was not revealed.

7) Caoa Chery Arrizo 5e

Caoa Chery/Disclosure

Consumption in the city: 39.3 km/l – On-road consumption: 34.5 km/l

Energy consumption: 0.55 MJ/km

According to the website of caoa Chery, to find out the price of Arrizo 5e, the interested party must go to a store of the brand. However, as already revealed by the Car Journal, the Chinese sedan costs around R$ 160 thousand. The range is 322 km and the electric motor generates 122 hp and 28.1 mkgf.

8) Nissan Leaf

Nissan / Disclosure

Consumption in the city: 38.7 km/l – On-road consumption: 31.9 km/l

Energy consumption: 0.58 MJ/km

Considered as the best-selling 100% electric car on the planet, the Nissan Leaf has a 149 hp engine and 32.6 mkgf. Its lithium-ion batteries (40 kWh) guarantee a range of up to 389 km. The suggested price in the Brazilian market is R$ 293,790.

9) Mini Cooper SE

Diogo de Oliveira/Estadão

Consumption in the city: 38.7 km/l – On-road consumption: 31.9 km/l

Energy consumption: 0.58 MJ/km

For R$ 249,990, the Mini Cooper SE has an electric motor with 184 hp and 27.5 mkgf. The 42 kWh batteries allow the English hatch to drive up to 234 km between recharges.

10) Peugeot 208 e-GT

Peugeot/Disclosure

Consumption in the city: 37.8 km/l – On-road consumption: 30.8 km/l

Energy consumption: 0.59 MJ/km

The Peugeot 208 e-GT closes the list of the ten most economical electric cars in Brazil, according to Inmetro’s list. The hatch engine generates 136 hp, 26.5 mkgf and has a price tag of R$ 252,061. According to data from the brand, its batteries have 50 kWh and, with that, the model has a range of up to 400 km.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.