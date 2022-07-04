Elite doubles bet on electricity sector in weekly portfolio to surpass Ibovespa – Money Times

THE weekly wallet gives Elite does not live a good 2022. It is true that the Ibovespa accumulates a drop of 5.6% between the beginning of the year and last Friday (01), but the broker’s portfolio is even worse, with a 20% drop.

To shorten the distance, Elite switched the actions gives Brazil Agro (AGRO3), which fell 6.81% in the last few days, due to the São Paulo broadcast (TRPL4). By joining the Equatorial (EQTL3), the company makes the weight of the electric sector double to 40% in the Elite portfolio, making it the most represented.

The new wallet will be valid until next Friday (8). Between June 27 and July 1, the broker’s weekly portfolio lost 1.24%, compared to a slight increase of 0.29% in the Ibovespa. In the last four weeks, Elite loses to the main index of B3 by a score of -17.63% to -10.93%.

See the five actions recommended by Elite for the week ahead.

