Elon Musk and four children meet Pope Francis at the Vatican: ‘Honored’ | Technology

“Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday,” Musk tweeted Saturday (2).

The Vatican did not announce the meeting or provide any information on what was discussed. But Francis frequently meets high-profile figures in strictly private audiences that are held in a reception room at the Vatican hotel where he lives.

A common talking point he uses when meeting with corporate CEOs is to urge them to use wealth and technology to help the poorest while caring for God’s creation.

The mogul has not been posting on Twitter since June 21, when the platform’s board unanimously recommended that shareholders approve the company’s $44 billion sale proposal to Musk, according to a document released by the Securities and Exchange. Commission (SEC), which regulates the American financial market.

In the document, which was forwarded to investors and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, management advisers say they recommend in favor of the merger agreement.

“After considering the factors described in more detail in the attached proxy statement, it unanimously: (1) determined that the merger agreement is advisable and that the merger and other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement are fair, advisable and at best interests of Twitter and its shareholders”.

Also according to the board, if the deal was closed with Musk, the company’s investors would pocket profits.

“If the merger is completed, you will be entitled to receive $54.20 in cash, interest-free and subject to any applicable withholding taxes, for each share of our common shares owned by you (unless you have properly exercised your withdrawal rights)”.

“This amount constitutes a premium of approximately 38% over the closing price of our common stock on April 1, 2022, which was the last full trading day before Musk disclosed his approximately 9% stake on Twitter,” it says. the document.