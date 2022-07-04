Erick Jacquin appears with his twins dressed as caipirinhas

Cook Erick Jacquin delighted to show a moment of fun with his children

O chef and television presenter Eric Jacquin left fans delighted with a beautiful family moment. The Frenchman is the proud father of three children. Your firstborn is already a boy. Edouard Jacquin lives with his mother in France, but after the birth of his younger brothers he travels to Brazil even more frequently.

In addition to him, the judge of the program “MasterChef” have a set of twins. Little Élise and Antoine were born from her current marriage to Rosangela Menezes Jacquin. The children are three years old. Despite using his profile on social networks to publicize new professional projects, from time to time, the cook daddy shows off the little ones.

Recently, Eric Jacquin and Rosangela took the twins to have fun at a June party. But it wasn’t just the children who had fun in the camp! The dads fell into the festive mood and appeared dressed in character.

While the chef he got sardines, a mustache and a beard, his mother was wearing a maria pudgy and a straw hat. Even with the characterization, it was the twins who won the most praise from the family’s fans.

The cute Élise came up with a colorful patchwork dress and an accessory full of bows in her hair. The girl even won a makeup to match her mother. Antoine showed up with a plaid shirt, vest, tie and a fun, improvised little mustache!

“How beautiful”, praised a follower. Another melted: “Too cute!”. One admired: “You’re so cute, Jacquin.” One internet user took the opportunity to joke: “How beautiful children are. The ‘tomperinhos’ are very cute”. And yet another wished: “Beautiful and happy family! God blesses!”.

Of course, the cook took advantage of the date to ask his followers a gastronomic question. “What’s your favorite candy at a June party?”, I wanted to know Eric Jacquin. One fan replied: “I love pamonha. If you leave like six at once.” Another one of her favorites: “Honey with peanuts”.

