Erik ten Hag asks for Antony to be hired if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago

Still without major reinforcements for next season, Manchester United could still see their main player, Cristiano Ronaldo, leave the team. According to information from the newspaper ‘The Mirror’, coach Erki ten Hag asked for the hiring of Brazilian Antony to replace the Portuguese star.

