Exclusive dealership in Dubai has cars that exceed BRL 83 million

If Dubai, located in the United Arab Emirates, is one of the cities with the most exotic cars in the world, one can imagine that its dealerships are also very exclusive. And here we have one that appears to be one of the most important, F1rst Motors.

Routinely selling the most expensive cars in the world, their facility has only been open for about seven months, but they already have a wide range of cars. At the entrance, you can see models of the McLaren P1 GTR, McLaren Speedtail and even a Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion – which the previous owner had acquired for 15 million euros (about R$ 83 million).

In addition to these, we still have the only Lamborghini Sian FKP39 painted in yellow in the world and a Bugatti Divo in matte blue, which costs no less than US$ 9.4 million (R$ 49.9 million).

The showroom follows with more than five Ferrari SF90 Stradales, a black Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach, a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, a bright orange McLaren P1 and a Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss.

In addition to the rare supercars, the site also has some of the most common models, such as some Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Huracan, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Porsche 911 GT3, McLaren 720S and a Ford GT.

