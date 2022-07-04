Expecting reinforcements, Flamengo will have returns and a full-bodied cast for a decisive sequence

After surviving the embezzlement and long journeys of the last week, the Flamengo starts this Monday the preparation for a sequence of three decisive games. Not yet counting the reinforcements routed for the rest of the season, Dorival Júnior will have the return of important pieces and will have a full-bodied cast for the duels against Tolima, Corinthians and Atlético-MG.

With the departure of Andreas Pereira, João Gomes suspended and Willian Arão with Covid, the midfield was the most needy sector of Flamengo in the last week. In the game against Santos, for example, Dorival had to improvise the young Victor Hugo to play in the position alongside Thiago Maia, as Diego Ribas showed physical wear.

for departure by Libertadores against Tolima, next Wednesday, João Gomes and Arão will be available again and increase the range of options for Dorival Júnior. Another midfielder who returns after a case of Covid is the young Matheus França. He had already tested negative before the game against Santos, but could not enter the field due to the CBF protocol.

In addition to Arão and Matheus França, three other athletes who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week are allowed to return to activities at Ninho do Urubu: Diego Alves, Matheus Cunha and Fabrício Bruno. The trio is not a starter, but adds to the squad for the important sequence of three games in the eight-day break.

João Gomes is an important return (Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo)

Flamengo’s decisive sequence:

Flamengo vs Tolima – 06/07, 21:30 – Libertadores

Corinthians vs Flamengo – 07/10, 16h – Brazilian Championship

Flamengo vs Atlético-MG – 07/13, 21:30 – Copa do Brasil

The main doubt is on account of Rodrigo Caio. With tendinitis in his left knee, the defender did not travel with the group in the last week and carried out specific work at Ninho do Urubu. There is an expectation that he can be available for the return game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores, but his presence will depend on training on Monday and Tuesday.

If Rodrigo Caio recovers and becomes available to Dorival Júnior, Flamengo’s only absence will be striker Bruno Henrique. He suffered a serious injury to his right knee, underwent surgery and will be out of action until 2023.

EXPECTATION FOR REINFORCEMENTS

With Everton Cebolinha confirmed and already training at Ninho do Urubu, Flamengo works behind the scenes to announce two more reinforcements for the rest of the season. Arturo Vidal is the closest. According to journalist Benjamin Back, the Chilean midfielder accepted the proposal of the red-black club and should sign a contract later this week.

Another name well underway is striker Luís Henrique, ex-Botafogo and currently at Olympique de Marseille. O athlete has already said “yes” to the red-black offer and now awaits the outcome of the negotiation between the clubs.

It is worth remembering that the reinforcements hired by Flamengo will only be able to debut from July 18, the date of the opening of the transfer window.