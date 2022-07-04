F1 2022 Review | voxel

If there’s one game genre I’m passionate about, it’s sports. It was always difficult to dissociate it from my profession and everything I experienced as a child. And Formula 1 games are among the ones I’ve had the most fun in the last decade.

The story began many years ago with the Super Monaco GP. But you must think: why is all this history necessary to tell a little about this analysis? Because we would arrive in 1998, when the wonderful F-1 World Grand Prixin the Nintend 64.

This title marked me in a spectacular way, firstly because it revolutionized what we found before these titles. And second, because I’ve been looking for a game on the market for a long time that gave me the same feeling.

F1 22 is among us, still with the Codemasters DNA, which in a way also revolutionized racing games in the category. Only this time we have the first complete cycle of Electronic Arts, which recently acquired the company. And of course her finger would be there.

News

The title is pretty much the same as last year. This can be the weak point of the game, especially for those who really enjoyed the 2021 version. But then I ask you: what could be improved?

As I said earlier, it was easy to be sure that the AND THE would put his finger on the game, giving his usual brushstrokes. That’s how the way came about. F1 Life. It is nothing more or less than a place for you to show your life within the game to other players.

You can customize your accessories and show off your car collection, as well as buy items in stores to enhance your digital luxuries, with your pitcoins. Sorry electronic artsbut all of this is totally disposable.

Of course, there are players who will like to set up their space in the best possible way, but for me, it was a huge waste of time. It could have focused on building old tracks and legendary vehicles that marked the golden age of F1.

One of the main changes can be found in the vehicles, which have been repackaged in real life for this season. All the details are there, especially the new racing tyres.

The circuits in Australia, Spain and Abu Dhabi received the updates that took place recently, which gave an even greater immersion to the game. We also continued with sprint races at the circuits of Imola, Austria and Brazil. Oh, and let’s not forget the Miami track, new to the circuit.

Some other details were implemented, such as the GCs weekend and training programs, which had already been overhauled in the last game and gained more usability on screen.

Not least but for PC users, it is still possible to have fun in VR mode. Unfortunately I didn’t have the chance to test the game this way, but I imagine it must be sensational.

Skin immersion

Remember when I mentioned above F-1 World Grand Prixof Nintendo 64? Something that struck me a lot at that time was how real the game was. It might seem like the most horrific thing in the world these days, but for 1998 it was hard to imagine racing games would be any better.

with the arrival of F1 2022 I had the same feeling as when I was 18. I felt like driving inside a real race. Everything is very well done and real. Car and track details are present throughout.

Interestingly, I noticed a lot of jaggies when playing at 1080p. It might have been something I didn’t fix in the game’s settings. The optimization is excellent, since my computer meets all the maximum requirements to have fun with the title, apart from the ray tracing.

Even when playing in 4k I felt very good optimization, with practically no framerate drops. The tests were performed on a Geforce RTX 2080 Ti.

The ambient and engine sound are perfect, bringing everything you need to sit in the cockpit and have fun for hours. The only problem I found was in the dub of the pilot Carlos Sainz, in which they say his name wrong.

Complexity and usability go hand in hand

You can have fun in different ways. You can choose to start your career in formula 2 or opt for a direct entry into the formula 1. You can still play multiplayer and split-screen with your friends.

Players will have several options within the career mode. Many of them were already present in the previous edition, but they were remodeled for a better perception.

The development tree follows with many items to make your evolution the best possible. The game settings will please both casual gamers and those looking for an experience closer to reality.

In addition, it will be possible to have fun with some objectives between the weekends, using sports cars. There are tests with average speed to be completed and also drift.

Opponents all over the place

As much as the new implementations are not all those things, we have to give our arm to the work done in artificial intelligence.

Anyone who likes racing games knows that all the characteristics of a title of this size must initially drink from a AI robust and of the highest quality.

The work done each year to develop this issue over time is notorious and satisfactory. Opponents are aggressive and intelligent within a race. Less and less I have the impression of playing against the computer.

It is worth noting that this is not a specific quality of this series. I had already noticed and talked about in other racing game reviews about how artificial intelligence is gaining more and more life in this genre.

And this is great, as it increases fun, immersion and especially reality, much sought after by motorsport enthusiasts. Allied to practically perfect game physics, F1 22 has a captive spot on the first shelves of racing games.

It is worth it?

I confess that there was very little left to reach the maximum grade in this edition. I imagined that Electronic Arts would put some of their ideology into the game. It was obvious that the coins would be present.

The good side is that she is still not as aggressive as in other games, like the one in the series FIFA. But be warned that the novelty in this regard stops there. Players prefer old tracks and legendary cars for fun and not alternative outfits to make their character cute.

In the other questions F1 22 pleases 100%, bringing everything that lovers of the category like. Stunning graphics, virtually perfect physics and smooth and enjoyable gameplay.