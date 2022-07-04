FAB shoots aircraft with 500 kg of cocaine; no one was arrested

The FAB (Brazilian Air Force) said today that it had intercepted a small aircraft that entered Brazilian airspace without authorization. The action took place around noon, between the states of Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo. 500 kg of cocaine base paste were found on the plane. Nobody was arrested.

According to the corporation, air defense agents initially tried to contact the pilot of the aircraft, but received no response. The aircraft was then classified as suspect.

Subsequently, the FAB pilots ordered the change of route and the mandatory landing at a specific aerodrome. However, once again the pilot of the suspect plane did not obey.

From then on, following protocol, the Brazilian air defense reacted with the so-called “warning shot”. For the third time, the pilot of the plane did not respond and the Brazilian authorities began to consider him “hostile”, then carried out the “detention shot”.

After the execution of the shot, the aircraft – which had no flight plan and entered Brazilian airspace through the border of Mato Grosso do Sul -, made a forced landing between the cities of Jales and Pontalinda, in the state of São Paulo.

Two people fled before the arrival of the police and around 500 kg of cocaine base paste were found on the aircraft.