There are some tips on the internet, which as real as they seem, are nothing more than lies when it comes to saving fuel. In view of this, we will present you below, how to spend less on car fuel. So, you can ease your pocket at the end of the month, which can make all the difference.

Facts and fakes about saving fuel

1. Air conditioning spends a lot

Yes, air conditioning increases fuel consumption in cities when driving in everyday traffic. However, the reality may be different on highways. This is said because opening the car windows causes the wind to “push” the car backwards. So it uses more fuel. In this situation, turning on the air can help.

2. Wrong tire pressure makes you spend more?

Finally, if you want to save fuel, calibrating your tires affects spending. Driving with flat tires makes you spend more, as the car will expend more effort to move the car.

3. To save fuel, it is worth leaving the car in neutral?

In the past, it was believed that driving in neutral on descents helped to save fuel. However, no automotive test has guaranteed that this occurs. Furthermore, no security agency recommends this procedure.

This is said because the steering and pedals can have problems. For many years, cars have left the factory with the electric fuel cut-off, which is activated as soon as you stop accelerating.

4. Driving less than 90 km/h can save fuel

In short, there is no correct speed to save fuel. On roads, when an acceptable speed is reached, the car can save more by going above 100 km/h, or 110 km/h, if the road allows.

