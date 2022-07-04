Faustão receives worse diagnosis and speaks in the Band in tears: ‘tragedy’

Faustão made an outburst on his show on Band and was visibly moved

Currently the presenter faustão is one of the great names of Bandeirantes and runs his program daily on the station’s nights. After decades at TV Globo, the communicator made great friendships in the artistic world and always has several participations in his current program, one of them was the presence of the comedian Whindersson Nunes on the stage.

The youtuber participated in the “Arquivo Personal” section, a new version of the hit “Arquivo Confidencial”, shown on “Domingão do Faustão”. One of the most moving moments that made Brazil cry, including Fausto Silva, was when the young artist’s ex, Maria Linabrought up the death of the couple’s son, which occurred a few days after birth.

During the picture, the model thanked her former partner and praised him: “You are the best part of my story, I am grateful for everything you have done for me. João is the biggest dream of my life. I’m sure that wherever he is, he’s very proud of his father. You deserve all the love you get from Brazil. I love you”.

After the young woman’s statement, Faustão couldn’t hold back his emotion and almost in tears said: “If you weren’t a different guy, an ex-girlfriend would never say that after a tragedy. We were speechless,” he declared.

WORST DIAGNOSIS

Being a hit on Band nights, the presenter went through a hard time right after his debut. Faustão received the worst medical diagnosis he could and saw a good part of his team suffer embezzlement, after 6 professionals tested positive for Covid-19.