Fernanda Vasconcellos shows the baby with her brother, son of Danielle Winits

The actress Fernanda Vasconcellos showed the meeting of the newborn with his older brother, son of Danielle Winits

The actress Fernanda Vasconcellos and her husband, the actor Cassio Reis, are sharing with fans very special moments with the newborn. The couple officially became dads at the end of last month. Together for almost 10 years, they had their first baby. The little one came into the world on the 28th of June. The baby was born in a maternity hospital in an upscale neighborhood in the city of São Paulo.

On the occasion, the celebrities soon shared the news with their followers. Through social networks, they showed beautiful photos still in the hospital. Despite this, the actors chose not to give more details about how the heir arrived in the world, as well as some common data at birth (including weight and size of the newborn).

“A love called Romeo”, the dads wrote on one of the images, indicating the baby’s name. In home, Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis continue to show cute records with the baby. In one of the images, the ones that will end up in the family album, the little one receives a very special visit! It turns out that his older brother came to visit him for the first time.

Romeo is Fernanda’s firstborn, while the artist has another son. He was married to the actress Danielle Winits. The relationship started in 2004 and came to an end in early 2010. When they separated, they were already parents to a boy. Noah is currently 14 years old and was the only fruit of his former marriage.

All drooling, Cássio Reis insisted on immortalizing the meeting of his heirs. In a click released by the dad, the firstborn looks at the youngest who is sleeping in the crib. The brothers are inside the newborn’s room. The boy leans over the crib where the baby is lying inside a nest.

“Noah Winits Reis, promoted to eldest brother!” wrote Cássio Reis and Fernanda Vasconcellos when showing the boys together. Currently, Danielle Winits is married to actor André Gonçalves, they do not have children together. In addition to Noah, the artist is the mother of another boy Guy Faro, 11 years old, who is also the son of actor Jonatas Faro.

