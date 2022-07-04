Fertilizer prices likely to further hamper planting decisions in 2023, says USDA

Accelerated by supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19 and by the war scenario in two important markets in Eastern Europe, the global fertilizer prices are at near-record levels and could remain high throughout 2022 because of global shortages.

According to evaluation of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)the outlook for 2023 “could be even more dire” without an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and an outlook for the resumption of supply of inputs.

In a scenario analysis report, the agency highlights that high fertilizer prices are likely to have even more profound consequences on planting in 2023.

“U.S. producers can increase production, despite the fact that commodity prices remain high, but they will have to deal with input prices”, assesses the USDA.

According to the USDA, fertilizer prices account for nearly a fifth of U.S. farm costs.with an even greater share for corn and wheat producers (representing 36% and 35% of operating costs, respectively).

Although the country produces a significant amount of nitrogen and phosphorus, it imports significant volumes of potassium fertilizers.

In this scenario, many North American producers had to adjust their blends to match the acreage, minimizing costs. “Some producers may have increased their planting of soybeans, because soybeans require less fertilizer. the decision also reduces the area to plant corn and other grains”, points out the USDA.

Farmers in other countries face decisions similar to those in the United States, the organization notes.

Brazil has already experienced a 15% reduction in fertilizer imports in the first quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, according to the USDA. “This could have a negative impact on its second corn crop for 2022”, considers the agency.

In the USDA’s assessment, the current increases in input prices are reminiscent of the period of the great recession, when, with the collapse of the US housing market in late 2007, prices nearly doubled across all major fertilizer groups.

“However, fertilizer price increases during the Great Recession were short-lived, as demand for fertilizers fell due to a decline in global agricultural trade,” says the USDA.