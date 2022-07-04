‘Fighting for the Brasileirão is a little more difficult’, warns Felipão after reaching vice-leadership

Brazilian championship

Athletico-PR beat the leader Palmeiras. took second place and is just two points away from first place

Felipão praises victory over Palmeiras, but brakes for second place (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)
O Atletico-PR entered the field last Saturday, the 2nd, to face the palm treesat Allianz Parque, in a duel valid for the 15th round of the Brazilian championship. O Drilling went there and, away from home, won the verdão by 2 to 0.

As a result, the athletic reached vice-leadership, with 27 points conquered, just two behind the leader palm trees. However, in a press conference after the duel, the coach Luiz Felipe scolari threw a bucket of cold water on the fans.

“The campaign is very good, but fighting for Brazilian it’s a little more difficult. We have teams that are better prepared than ours. We can keep doing this work to see if we can move forward. We are not fighting for the title, but for a recovery of the athletic in every way,” said Felipe.

“A victory like today’s makes the team grow, everyone is excited to work a little more. We have 20 players who, upon entering, have nothing different from the other. They do what is planned and worked on”, he analyzed.

O athletic returns to the field this Tuesday (5), at 21:30, to face the freedfrom Paraguay, at the Defensores Del Chaco stadium, for the round of 16 match of the Cup Liberators. O Drilling won the first leg 2-1.

