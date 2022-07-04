Find out how this carbohydrate can help you lose belly fat

In recent times, it has been clear how much people are increasingly concerned about their health and also about their bodies, especially in an aesthetic way. That’s why we all know that when the subject of “diet and weight loss” comes up, what do people think about eliminating first? The carbs.

Noodles, rice, potatoes, breads and pasta in general, if consumed in excess, really hinder the weight loss process, in addition to helping in the emergence of some problems of health. However, it is not always necessary to completely exclude them from the diet, after all, they are not the only villains when it comes to healthy eating.

Excess sweets, fried foods and industrialized foods can also greatly disrupt any diet.

Also, maybe you don’t know, but some carbohydrates can be friends with the weight loss process. Oatmeal is one of them. In fact, oats are the carbohydrate that can help with this the most, if consumed in the right way.

This cereal strongly helps in the elimination of localized fat, in addition to being very rich in fiber and containing several nutrients that are indispensable for the proper functioning of our organism.

But those aren’t the only benefits oatmeal offers! It is also a strong ally in controlling and reducing bad cholesterol, as well as offering a lot of fiber and being a great source of protein, which helps a lot to improve the digestion process of other foods.

Oatmeal also helps a lot to regulate the amount of sugar in the blood, thus controlling the spikes and drops in blood glucose, which are directly related to weight gain.

How to include oats in the daily diet?

Oatmeal is an extremely versatile ingredient and very easy to include in the daily diet, as it can be used in both sweet and savory dishes, in addition to being an excellent accompaniment to yogurts and fruits.

It is interesting to know that oats add minimal calories to all the dishes they make up, so it can be consumed without fear, of course, always remembering that exaggerations are never beneficial.

For breakfast, oatmeal can be consumed in the way we have already mentioned, that is, with fruits and yogurts, in addition to being great in the preparation of some juices and vitamins. And for lunch or dinner, it can be an ingredient for savory dishes like pancakes and pies. Nice, right?

To help you include oats in your diet, we’ve separated an oatmeal recipe below that can be used at any time of the day. Check out:

Papaya smoothie with oatmeal

Ingredients:

1 black plum;

½ papaya ;

1 tablespoon of rolled oats;

1 cup (200 ml) of milk.

Preparation mode:

Chop the peeled papaya into pieces to make the process easier, then put all the ingredients in the blender. After mixing everything, you can add ice cubes and honey to sweeten it.